Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Here are all your favourite TV shows that have been cancelled

"Designated Survivor," "Quantico" Here's every TV show that has been cancelled in 2018

Did your favorite TV show survive the 2018 cancellation season? Here are all TV shows that have been cancelled.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
QuanticO-Chopra play

Priyanka Chopra in "Quantico"

(ABC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's that time of the year when TV networks decide which shows will return for a new season, and which will get the ax.

The last week has seen the cancellation of 25 shows across the five major networks: NBC, CBS, CW, FOX and ABC.

Pulse Movies has rounded up all the TV shows that have been cancelled this season, including the Kiefer Sutherland-led drama, "Designated Survivor."

ABC

Alex, Inc.

Deception

The Crossing

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

The Mayor

Marvel’s Inhumans

Ten Days in the Valley

Designated Survivor

Quantico

Once Upon a Time - The show will end with its seventh season.

Kiefer Sutherland as President Tom Kirkman on ABC's "Designated Survivor." play

Kiefer Sutherland as President Tom Kirkman on ABC's "Designated Survivor."

(ABC)

 

CW

Life Sentence - Canceled after just one season

Valor - Also cancelled after one season

"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — FOX play

"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — FOX

(FOX)

 

FOX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Fox canceled the comedy series after five seasons. But not to worry, It has been moved to NBC.

The Last Man on Earth - Canceled after four seasons

The Mick - Canceled after four seasons

The Exorcist

Lucifer - Cancelled after three seasons

Lucifer portrays the devil as a good guy, 'who is bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell" play

Lucifer portrays the devil as a good guy, 'who is bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell"

(imdb)

 

CBS

Scorpion - Cancelled after four seasons

Superior Donuts

Wisdom of a Crowd

9JKL

Me, Myself & I

Living Biblically

Kevin Can Wait

play Scorpion TV show cancelled (CBS)

 

NBC

Taken

Great News

The Brave

Rise

Shade of Blue  - The Jenifer Lopez-led series will end with its third season.

Netflix

Second Seconds - Cancelled after one season

Is your favourite show cancelled?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Mother's Day 10 best Nollywood movie mumsbullet
2 Zainab Balogun 5 films of Nollywood actress you should seebullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nigerian films that advocate for gay rightsbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 Nigerian films that advocate for gay rights
Pulse List 7 most star-studded upcoming Nollywood movies
"Game of Thrones" How GOT almost ruined Jason Momoa's acting career
Big Brother Naija 5 types of #BBNaija supporters
Big Brother Naija Top 10 moments of the #BBNaija: Double Wahala season
John Boyega How British-Nigerian actor landed a role in the biggest movie franchise in the world
iROKOtv How streaming platform changed the way you watch TV
"Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast would look like
Big Brother Naija Why are Nigerians obsessed with #BBNaija?
Pulse List 5 real-life political drama that could be turned into Nollywood films

Movies

EbonyLife TV sexual assault allegations Andre Blaze Henshaw
Andre Blaze Henshaw EbonyLife TV reacts to sexual assault allegations against TV host
Cast of Chika Ike's next feature film is titled Small Chops
"Small Chops" Chika Ike reveals cast of new film
5 news stories that could be turned into Nollywood films
Pulse List 5 real-life political drama that could be turned into Nollywood films
5 things you should know Benedict Cumberbatch Patrick Melrose
"Patrick Melrose" 5 things you should know about the new Benedict Cumberbatch miniseries