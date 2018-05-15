24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!



It's that time of the year when TV networks decide which shows will return for a new season, and which will get the ax.

The last week has seen the cancellation of 25 shows across the five major networks: NBC, CBS, CW, FOX and ABC.

Pulse Movies has rounded up all the TV shows that have been cancelled this season, including the Kiefer Sutherland-led drama, "Designated Survivor."

ABC

Alex, Inc.

Deception

The Crossing

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

The Mayor

Marvel’s Inhumans

Ten Days in the Valley

Designated Survivor

Quantico

Once Upon a Time - The show will end with its seventh season.

CW

Life Sentence - Canceled after just one season

Valor - Also cancelled after one season

FOX

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Fox canceled the comedy series after five seasons. But not to worry, It has been moved to NBC.

The Last Man on Earth - Canceled after four seasons

The Mick - Canceled after four seasons

The Exorcist

Lucifer - Cancelled after three seasons

CBS

Scorpion - Cancelled after four seasons

Superior Donuts

Wisdom of a Crowd

9JKL

Me, Myself & I

Living Biblically

Kevin Can Wait

NBC

Taken

Great News

The Brave

Rise

Shade of Blue - The Jenifer Lopez-led series will end with its third season.

Netflix

Second Seconds - Cancelled after one season

Is your favourite show cancelled?