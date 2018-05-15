Did your favorite TV show survive the 2018 cancellation season? Here are all TV shows that have been cancelled.
The last week has seen the cancellation of 25 shows across the five major networks: NBC, CBS, CW, FOX and ABC.
Pulse Movies has rounded up all the TV shows that have been cancelled this season, including the Kiefer Sutherland-led drama, "Designated Survivor."
Alex, Inc.
Deception
The Crossing
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
The Mayor
Marvel’s Inhumans
Ten Days in the Valley
Designated Survivor
Quantico
Once Upon a Time - The show will end with its seventh season.
Life Sentence - Canceled after just one season
Valor - Also cancelled after one season
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Fox canceled the comedy series after five seasons. But not to worry, It has been moved to NBC.
The Last Man on Earth - Canceled after four seasons
The Mick - Canceled after four seasons
The Exorcist
Lucifer - Cancelled after three seasons
Scorpion - Cancelled after four seasons
Superior Donuts
Wisdom of a Crowd
9JKL
Me, Myself & I
Living Biblically
Kevin Can Wait
Taken
Great News
The Brave
Rise
Shade of Blue - The Jenifer Lopez-led series will end with its third season.
Second Seconds - Cancelled after one season
Is your favourite show cancelled?