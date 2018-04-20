news

Anto and Lolu have shared which Big Brother Naija housemate they thought was their biggest competition during their stay in the house.

During this interview with Pulse, they also talked about the housemate they are shocked made it to the finals.

Listing those he considered his competition, Lolu said there are some housemates he wouldn't have wanted in the house at this stage in the game.

Lolu on biggest competition

Teddy A, Anto and Ahneeka. Anto because her cerebral capacity was absolutely sublime, and still is.

Teddy is a bit like me, we share a lot of similarities. You never really see Teddy coming. He is like an onion, the closer you get, the more layers you see.

Ahneeka was easily the quietest housemate and that was scary because you know how they say there's knowledge in being quiet.

I felt like she could have stayed a lot longer in the house. I felt like there are a lot of people that I would not have wanted in the house at this stage in the game. But I would not have minded Ahneeka at all.

On the housemates he wouldn't have wanted

I feel like Alex shouldn't possibly still be there. Nina has improved immensely. If you watch Nina from day one and watch Nina now, she looks like a totally different person. So I would say Alex.

Anto on biggest competition

I would definitely say Lolu, Teddy A, Rico and Ahneeka. I think out of us, we were kind of more similar.

We were pretty mature, we knew how to handle situations, and we handled those situations similarly. So I would probably say they are the most close to me in my strategy.

Housemates she is shocked made it to the finals

I would say that Alex made it to the finals because she won the HOH challenge. That's what I am going to say.