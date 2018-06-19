2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards full winners list

news

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards held on Monday, June 18, with “Black Panther” and “Stranger Things” emerging top winners.

"Black Panther” won four awards, including best movie, while Chadwick Boseman won two awards - best hero and best movie performance - for his role in the superhero movie. Michael B. Jordan nabbed best villain for his role as Killmonger.

“Stranger Things” won three awards, including best show. Millie Bobby Brown won for show performance, while Noah Schnapp was awarded for frightened performance.

Tiffany Haddish, who won an award for the best comedic performance in "Girls Trip" hosted the show which held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.

Check out full list of winners below.

Best Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Girls Trip

It

Wonder Woman

Best Show

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

Grown-ish

Riverdale

Stranger Things

Best Performance in a Movie

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Performance in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae, Insecure

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Best Hero

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther), Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey), Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), It

Best Kiss

Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael), Jane the Virgin

Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram), Love, Simon

Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade), Ready Player One

KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica), Riverdale

Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Stranger Things

Most Frightened Performance

Talitha Bateman (Janice), Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott), A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh), IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole), Black Mirror

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Stranger Things

Best Onscreen Team

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Shuri), Black Panther

Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), It

Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech), Ready Player One

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), Stranger Things

Best Comedic Performance

Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Scene Stealer

Tiffany Haddish (Dina), Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Stranger Things

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), Riverdale

Taika Waititi (Korg), Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri), Black Panther

Best Fight

Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter), Atomic Blonde

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight), Avengers: Infinity War

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku), Black Panther

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Thor: Ragnarok

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers, Wonder Woman

Best Music Documentary

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

The Defiant Ones

Best Reality Series

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

The Real Housewives

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

Best Musical Moment

Black-ish (Cast performs “Freedom”)

Girls Trip (Dance Battle)

Love, Simon (“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” dream sequence)

Riverdale (Cast performs “A Night We’ll Never Forget”)

Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to “Every Breath You Take”)

The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing “Rewrite the Stars”)

This Is Us (Kate sings “Landslide”)

Call Me by Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)