Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards full winners list

2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards "Black Panther," "Stranger Things," Michael B. Jordan among winners

From "Black Panther" to Michael B. Jordan, check out the full list of winners at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards full winners list play

2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards full winners list, including Michael B. Jordan

(Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards held on Monday, June 18,  with “Black Panther” and “Stranger Things” emerging top winners.

"Black Panther” won four awards, including best movie, while Chadwick Boseman won two awards - best hero and best movie performance - for his role in the superhero movie. Michael B. Jordan nabbed best villain for his role as Killmonger.

“Stranger Things” won three awards, including best show. Millie Bobby Brown won for show performance, while Noah Schnapp was awarded for frightened performance.

Tiffany Haddish, who won an award for the best comedic performance in "Girls Trip" hosted the show which held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.

Check out full list of winners below.

Best Movie

Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Girls Trip
It
Wonder Woman

Best Show

13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
Grown-ish
Riverdale
Stranger Things

Best Performance in a Movie

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Performance in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae, Insecure
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Best Hero

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther), Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey), Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), Black Panther
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), It

Best Kiss

Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael), Jane the Virgin
Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram), Love, Simon
Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade), Ready Player One
KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica), Riverdale
Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Stranger Things

Most Frightened Performance

Talitha Bateman (Janice), Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott), A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh), IT
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole), Black Mirror
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Stranger Things

Best Onscreen Team

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Shuri), Black Panther
Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), It
Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech), Ready Player One
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), Stranger Things

Best Comedic Performance

Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Scene Stealer

Tiffany Haddish (Dina), Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Stranger Things
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), Riverdale
Taika Waititi (Korg), Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri), Black Panther

Best Fight

Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter), Atomic Blonde
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight), Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku), Black Panther
Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Thor: Ragnarok
Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers, Wonder Woman

Best Music Documentary

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”
The Defiant Ones

Best Reality Series

Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules

Best Musical Moment

Black-ish (Cast performs “Freedom”)
Girls Trip (Dance Battle)
Love, Simon (“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” dream sequence)
Riverdale (Cast performs “A Night We’ll Never Forget”)
Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to “Every Breath You Take”)
The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing “Rewrite the Stars”)
This Is Us (Kate sings “Landslide”)
Call Me by Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Nelson Gold Rising Nollywood actor slumps, dies days after 26th birthdaybullet
2 Bambino Anachina Nollywood producer is deadbullet
3 Pulse List 6 Nollywood actors who cried out for help before dyingbullet

Related Articles

MTV Base Fit Fam Iyanya, Beverly Osu, Eva Aloridah, others set to appear on new season of TV series
MTV Shuga Chike and Diana, Leila and Tobi discuss contraception in 3rd episode [Watch]
"New Money" Kate Henshaw, Jemima Osunde talk favourite scene, what to expect and challenges during shoot
MTV Shuga Leila compromises her morals for Tobi in 2nd episode [Watch]
Stephanie Coker Media personality is the new host of "The Morning Show" on Arise TV
Samuel Robinson Actor becomes the 1st Nigerian to star in a Bollywood film
"Game of Thrones" Khal Drogo joked about 'raping beautiful women' on show [Video]
Banky W Singer hopes to become one of the great filmmakers of our time

Movies

World Cup 2018 5 famous footballers who have starred in a movie
Linda Ikeji talks to Business Insider about her new online TV, the cost of building it, and her future plans
Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur wants to make Nollywood movies different from what you're used to
Linda Ikeji TV
Linda Ikeji TV Here's how much it cost media entrepreneur to set up online streaming service
A discovery of truths
The Eve A discovery of truths