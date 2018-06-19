2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards full winners list

From "Black Panther" to Michael B. Jordan, check out the full list of winners at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
"Black Panther” won four awards, including best movie, while Chadwick Boseman won two awards - best hero and best movie performance - for his role in the superhero movie. Michael B. Jordan nabbed best villain for his role as Killmonger.
“Stranger Things” won three awards, including best show. Millie Bobby Brown won for show performance, while Noah Schnapp was awarded for frightened performance.
Tiffany Haddish, who won an award for the best comedic performance in "Girls Trip" hosted the show which held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.
Check out full list of winners below.
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Girls Trip
It
Wonder Woman
13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
Grown-ish
Riverdale
Stranger Things
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae, Insecure
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther), Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey), Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), Black Panther
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), It
Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael), Jane the Virgin
Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram), Love, Simon
Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade), Ready Player One
KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica), Riverdale
Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Stranger Things
Talitha Bateman (Janice), Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott), A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh), IT
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole), Black Mirror
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Stranger Things
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Shuri), Black Panther
Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), It
Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech), Ready Player One
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), Stranger Things
Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty
Tiffany Haddish (Dina), Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Stranger Things
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), Riverdale
Taika Waititi (Korg), Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri), Black Panther
Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter), Atomic Blonde
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight), Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku), Black Panther
Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Thor: Ragnarok
Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers, Wonder Woman
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”
The Defiant Ones
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
Black-ish (Cast performs “Freedom”)
Girls Trip (Dance Battle)
Love, Simon (“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” dream sequence)
Riverdale (Cast performs “A Night We’ll Never Forget”)
Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to “Every Breath You Take”)
The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing “Rewrite the Stars”)
This Is Us (Kate sings “Landslide”)
Call Me by Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)