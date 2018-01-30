Uriel is all shade of glamour

news

She's got the body, she's pretty and is probably one of the most vocal celebrities who is never shy to say it as it is.

Well, on our photo of the day, Uriel is making a fashion statement and it looks like 2018 is going to be a different year for her. Just maybe we will get to see her become a fashion icon.

Uriel is not your everyday fashionista but in this photo, we sure do have a lady who will definitely kill it on the red carpet. She looks beautiful, radiant and ready to slay.

Uriel, however, is seen as one of those celebrities who makes the news sometime for controversial statements or activities. Remember when she spoke out about those who were body shaming her over her boobs. Well, Uriel wasn't going to allow anybody make her sad as she praised her body.

Just when all that was going on, rapper, Ruggedman came to her rescue as he told her that he too loved her sagging boobs.