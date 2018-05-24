Saka celebrates wife on 15th wedding anniversary

news

Hilarious actor, Oyetoro Hafiz also known as Saka has celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary.

The actor, on his Instagram page, also praised his wife for standing by him when he had nothing.

According to him, “This woman stood by me. She has never wavered in helping me achieve my dream, our dream our future! She had taught me what womanhood is.”

Embarrassing moment

Hafiz also narrated how he was embarrassed by a lady he thought loved him, when he proposed to her.

“I thought I had a pretty good idea of what a woman is. But when it was time for me to find my own woman, it dawned on me that a woman is not a man. In my search, I came across a lady who was edging me on, making me to belief she loved “me”.

“Well, I decided to propose. She had listened quietly with encouraging countenance on her face. I went on to fantasy on how our “coming together” would be the best thing that could happen to us. Then... ‘Are you sure you are ready?’ ‘YES’ I answered. ‘Where is your car?’ ‘I will get one soon.’ ‘If eventually you are able to get a car God knows when, won’t you go to work with the car?’

“ I nodded proudly "So when I get married to YOU I Will be jumping on public buses" I read her lips. She had simply told me that I have to offer Me+ 2cars at least before she could say "yes" I needed no Imam to tell me she wasn't my wife. I decided to face my career and leave ‘woman palava’," he said.

Proposal

The actor also shared how he proposed to his wife.

He said “One day a voice came ‘Hafiz Mumu you no go propose abi na when Jesus come back you go do am’ So I proposed. She was silent for some minutes. I thought I saw her looking me over! Ye!

“This one too was calculating my worth. My God! What will this one ask? Then... ‘YES!’ I had thought it was a voice in me that spoke in such audible voice. But the assurance on her gentle beautiful face assured me I had heard her voice and I heard her right.

“She never asked what I could offer before she could agree to be my wife. I remembered then I was living in a ‘room and parlour’ portion in a civilian barrack where we used general toilet and kitchen. This woman stood by me.”

Oyetoro Hafiz was born in Oyo state on August 20, 1963.

He is a lecturer in the department of theatre art at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education in Lagos State.