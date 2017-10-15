Omotola, hubby get raunchy in pool pics

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband, Matthew, are giving us some serious couple goals.

The Nollywood actress and her hubby took some time out to relax and boy, did they have fun, not to talk of a little 'hot and heavy'.

Omosexy shared photos of her fun day with her hubby via her Instagram page on Sunday, October 15, with the caption: "Sunday sweetness... work hard, play harder.#thecaptain and the leading Lady. #Honeyboy n #Omosexy"

In some of the snaps, Captain Matthew seemed unable to keep his hands to himself as they frolicked in the pool, with wide smiles plastered on their faces.

What could better on a hot Sunday afternoon? Can't think of anything.