Omotola, hubby get raunchy in pool pics

Omotola Jalada-Ekeinde Actress, hubby get 'grabby' in pool pics [Photos]

In some of the snaps, Captain Matthew seemed unable to keep his hands to himself as they frolicked in the pool, with wide smiles plastered on their faces.

Omotola Jalade and hubby, Matthew Ekeinde play

Omotola Jalade and hubby, Matthew Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband, Matthew, are giving us some serious couple goals.

The Nollywood actress and her hubby took some time out to relax and boy, did they have fun, not to talk of a little 'hot and heavy'.

Omotola Jalade and hubby, Matthew Ekeinde play

Omotola Jalade and hubby, Matthew Ekeinde

Omosexy shared photos of her fun day with her hubby via her Instagram page on Sunday, October 15, with the caption: "Sunday sweetness... work hard, play harder.#thecaptain and the leading Lady. #Honeyboy n #Omosexy"

Omotola Jalade and hubby, Matthew Ekeinde play

Omotola Jalade and hubby, Matthew Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade and hubby, Matthew Ekeinde play

Omotola Jalade and hubby, Matthew Ekeinde

What could better on a hot Sunday afternoon? Can't think of anything.

