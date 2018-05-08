Ifu Ennada cries out after Headies dress drama

news

Ifu Ennada is crying out to Nigerians to leave her alone after being dragged over her outfit at the last Headies award.

The former BBNaija reality star who couldn't hide her emotions took to her Instagram page on Monday, May 7, 2018, where she made it known that those negative words used to refer to her because of her outfit at the Headies actually got to her.

"Chief Priestess, Sango's Assistant, Confused Idiot" - These are some of the names I've been called because of my Headies outfit. While we may see things differently, I believe showing kindness even when expressing a distaste for something such as this is an attitude we can all adopt. The name calling gets to me guys. I'm human just like you are. Some people went as far as insulting @kokobykhloe and accusing her of styling me. Guys, Koko did not style me and she certainly isn't a terrible person.

"Also, I've been bashed by more than a handful of you for my reconciliation with CDQ. Well, I'm all about peace, love, and progress. Some people took the insults from my comment section to DM and now emails. Una no dey tire to insult person? Please let's learn to live in peace and harmony. No one is perfect. Those of you saying I accused him of sexual assault should get their facts right as well. I never said that consciously or unconsciously. The person who made me write and produce my short film - Tears of A Broken Virgin knows himself, karma and justice will catch up with him soon, trust me.

ALSO READ: Ifu Ennada says she was raped by someone in the entertainment industry

"This is turning into a terribly long post, but since I'm addressing issues, I also want to thank everyone supporting and correcting me with kindness when I'm wrong. Your love makes me a better person. Thank you. I styled my natural hair myself. Please follow my natural hair page @beautifuennada. PS: Our 100k giveaway is still on. I'll be sharing a video about it later today. I actually love this outfit by @zhenascloset. They've styled me in the past and always get it right. #IfuEnnada #Peace #Love #Bbn #bbnaija #Redcarpet #Headies," she cried out.

Ifu Ennada reveals how poverty drove her family back to the village

Former Big Brother Naija house, Ifu Ennada has revealed how poverty drove her family out of Lagos back to the village.

The very vocal and beautiful actress made this known on her Instagram page on Sunday, March 25, 2018, where she wrote about how things became rough for her family when she was a little child. She went on to talk about how she was abused times without numbers and how God came through for her.