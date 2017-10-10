Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido :  How singer is coping with the loss of his friends

Davido How singer is coping with the loss of his friends

Davido cancels a performance to deal with the loss of his friends.

  • Published:
Davido and Tagbo

Davido and Tagbo

(Daily Post )
Davido appears to be in one of the lowest times of his life since the tragic death of three of his friends in the space of one week.

The music star has taken to Snapchat where he has been pouring out some messages concerning the death of his friends, Tagbo, DJ Olu and Chime. Tagbo died after collapsing at a party, while DJ Olu and Chime were found dead in a car.

Davido was billed to perform at Felabration, (the annual festival celebrating the Nigerian music legend, Fela Kuti), but he cancelled his set.

Davido tells fans he wont be attending the Felabration

Davido tells fans he wont be attending the Felabration

(Snapchat/Davido)

 

"To all my fans expecting me at the felabration tomorrow, i'm sorry I would not be performing anymore. I promise to make it up. I love you guys! Everyone stay prayed up! I love each and every one of you...," he wrote.

Davido might just be turning a new leaf

Davido might just be turning a new leaf

(Snapchat/Davido)

"Things have to change...." he further wrote on his SnapChat. You can read other things Davido wrote for his dead friend below;

ALSO READ: How Davido lost three friends in one week

Davido reminisces about Chime

Davido reminisces about Chime

(Snapchat/Davido)

 

"Rip Chime...every time we met you were always happy sigh"

Davido has a message for all

Davido has a message for all

(Snapchat/Davido)

 

"Appreciate life more"

Davido mourns all the departed souls

Davido mourns all the departed souls

(Snapchat/Davido)

 

"RIP TO ALL LOST SOULS"

This is coming after the mysterious and tragic death of three of his friends, Tagbo, DJ Olu and Chime in the space of three weeks.

play

 

Tagbo was the first to die in a very mysterious way because the of the circumstances surrounding his death. Actress, Caroline Danjuma was the first to announce his death, claiming Davido had questions to answer over his death.

The death of DJ Olu and Chime came just days after the death of Tagbo, as their lifeless bodies were found in the car belonging to DJ Olu.

