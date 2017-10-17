Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Brickz :  South African Kwaito star gets 15 years for raping niece

Brickz South African Kwaito star gets 15 years for raping niece

A south African court has sentenced Kwaito star, Brickz to 15 years in jail for raping his niece.

South African Kwaito star has been sentenced to 15 years for rape

South African Kwaito star has been sentenced to 15 years for rape

Kwaito star, Brickz has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping a 16-year-old girl, who is also his niece.

Brickz was arrested in 2013 after the young girl lay a charge accusing him of raping her at his Ruimsig home, Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg and was later released on R50 000 bail after appealing to the Johannesburg High Court.

The music star had maintained his innocence all through the trial. "I am aware that this accusation, which is a fake accusation, is a very serious accusation, but I know the truth will come out in due time because the people who are accusing me are my close family," he said last month.

ALSO READ: Brickz found guilty of rape

Brickz's wife Nqobile Ndlovu has been commended for showing support for the victim throughout the case.

 

"I'm caught up in the middle. I'm a daughter-in-law in the family and on the other hand I have to support the victim who is also a relative," she was quoted as saying earlier this year.

Ndlovu was first arrested and charged on November 1, 2014.

