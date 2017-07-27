Photo Of The Day :  Muyiwa Ademola shares rare photo of his twins

Yoruba actor Muyiwa Ademola shared this lovely photo of his twin boys, Taiwo and Kehinde Ademola and we're in love.

The movie star did this via Instagram on July 25, 2017, in celebration of their birthday.

"You came when I could hardly feed myself when I was still looking for a major breakthrough in the industry. Coincidentally, I produced my first film 20 yrs ago, just immediately after you were born. Your arrival marked the beginning of greater things in my life. A superlative birthday shout to you my darling sons, Taiwo and Kehinde Ademola Authentic," he wrote alongside the photo.

Muyiwa Ademola joined the movie industry thanks to veteran actor Charles Olumo popularly known as Agbako. In 1995 he produced his first movie called ‘Asise’. Since then he has gone on to feature, direct and produce several movies.