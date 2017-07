John Okafor popularly known Mr Ibu is all loved up with his wife in new photos they shared on Instagram.

The pair who looked to be out on a date, although dressed casually, still looked catchy together.

Mr Ibu has never minced words when it comes to his feelings for his wife and these photos only make it obvious.

The Nollywood actor got married to his wife, Stella Maris in 2015, and share three kids.