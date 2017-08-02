Pulse Blogger :  Not all African's are poor

Africa is a nation that has been plagued with unfortunate events such as slavery, poverty, disease, political corruption, genocides, war, and terrorism.

Throughout the years, missionaries, United Nations workers, and volunteers from non-African countries have traveled to the continent to preach the word of God and also give back. Due to these circumstances, Africans have been filmed and exploited to over millions of people around the world as being poverty stricken and disease infested.

There is poverty, crime, and disease around the world, but when it comes to Africa, her misfortunes are spread far and wide. However, it’s time to break the cycle of bad news that has tortured our beloved continent for so long.

The world must know that their misconceptions about Africa are not as true as the western media would like for them to believe. It’s time for the world to know that Africa is home to sandy white beaches, beautiful sights and sounds, gorgeous suburban neighborhoods, and entertaining nightlife.

How can you travel to a specific African country and visit one remote village where there is poverty and run back to tell the world that every single African lives like this? That’s exactly what the media does to us. They will never show you the beauty that lies in several African cities such as Abuja, Nigeria, Nairobi, Kenya, Luanda, Angola, Kigali, Rwanda, and Accra, Ghana.

If not for social media, many would not the truth about Africa. We have malls, banks, churches, and other well-constructed buildings. Many Africans drive luxury cars, live in mansions and drink expensive champagne. Africans are also very educated and are known for conquering their fields of study.

Today, many cities, housing estates, hospitals, and schools are being built in Africa. The face of the continent is changing rapidly thanks to investments from other countries and our very own African youth.

Politics is very important because they shape the environment, however, it is also up to us to build our countries in ways that they can succeed. What I love about America is that the local heroes give back to their communities without the help of the government.

Instead, they ask for donations and with the proceeds that they receive, they are able to build parks, recreation centers, and feed the homeless etc. We should not depend on the government for every single thing that we need in order to be great.

Africa is now facing a modern-day rebirth. It took us time, but we are back on track to develop the nation in ways that it should have been all this while. Granted, I’m not saying that Africa is perfect because we still have a lot to do but no continent is perfect.

Every country has their things but we don’t hear about them as much. Dear Africans, I urge you to see the good in our continent. There are many ways that we can become better, whether it’s by giving back, speaking positivity or through art, music, and dance. We cannot depend on anyone but ourselves and I believe that with faith, hard work and dedication, we will get there.

Written by Chrissy Ozioma

Chrissy Ozioma is a 20 something year old Sociology student that is on a quest to help with the process of making Africa a continent that everyone can enjoy.

Please follow @empirefrique on Instagram to see beautiful homes, cities, and nature of Africa.

Contact: empireafrique@gmail.com