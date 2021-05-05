RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

video What happens to NYC's 3.2 million tons of trash

New York City is one of the most wasteful cities in the world. But none of its trash is actually processed in NYC. It's sent to waste-to-energy facilities and landfills as far away as Ohio and South Carolina. It takes a vast network of sanitation workers, trucks, trains, cranes, and barges — and $429 million a year — to get it there.

Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Presidency says it has uncovered plot to overthrow Buhari

Men with large noses tend to have bigger penises, a new study finds

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Man in his 40s reports to police that he’s been pushed to the ground & raped

4 reasons why every man must help his woman to an orgasm

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Man hires thugs to slaughter neighbour and her son at Kasoa