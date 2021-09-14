RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Video

Steinway & Sons makes some of the world's most famous grand pianos. But they don't come cheap.

From finishing each piece with a glossy shine to cutting down blocks of wood by hand — it takes over 200 artisans to craft just one Steinway grand piano. Steinway is one of the most famous piano brands in the world. And depending on the model, it can be one of the priciest. A Steinway Model D ebony concert piano will cost you $187,000. It's the piano of choice for Billy Joel, Lang Lang, and many other professional musicians. But with several other high-end piano brands on the market, why are so many drawn to Steinway? And what makes these pianos so expensive?

Steinway & Sons makes some of the world's most famous grand pianos. But they don't come cheap.
Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Twitter reacts to video of Angel flashing private to housemates

How does a healthy vagina smell?

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

How childbirth and breastfeeding affects sex between couples

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

5 ways to test if the honey you're buying is pure or fake

How Italian man killed his Nigerian wife

Actress Bimbo Oshin's husband Dudu Heritage is dead

Trending

The rise and fall of the cruise industry

The rise and fall of the cruise industry

Where the 11 deadliest animals in the US live

Where the 11 deadliest animals in the US live

Paramedics debunk 12 first aid myths

Paramedics debunk 12 first aid myths