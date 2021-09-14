Steinway & Sons makes some of the world's most famous grand pianos. But they don't come cheap.

From finishing each piece with a glossy shine to cutting down blocks of wood by hand — it takes over 200 artisans to craft just one Steinway grand piano. Steinway is one of the most famous piano brands in the world. And depending on the model, it can be one of the priciest. A Steinway Model D ebony concert piano will cost you $187,000. It's the piano of choice for Billy Joel, Lang Lang, and many other professional musicians. But with several other high-end piano brands on the market, why are so many drawn to Steinway? And what makes these pianos so expensive?