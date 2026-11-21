Your starting shirt is in danger — Maduka Okoye warned by Udinese boss

Udinese manager Paolo Zanetti has issued a clear warning to Nigeria international Maduka Okoye that his place as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper is no longer guaranteed.

The 27-year-old has endured a difficult start to the 2026-27 Serie A season, conceding 25 goals in 11 appearances with just one clean sheet.

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Zanetti, appointed to turn around the side’s fortunes, made it clear that every player must earn their shirt under his management.

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“We also have a good second-choice player, and they’re competing for the spot. If he’s the one we know, there’s no problem.

"I have no problem with changing in any position, including goalkeeper,” Zanetti said.

Maduka Okoye has been dropped from Nigeria's latest squad

The Italian coach acknowledged Okoye’s quality last season, when the Nigerian was among Serie A’s best goalkeepers, and stressed that his priority is to help the player recover form rather than punish him.

The pressure on Okoye has been compounded by his recent omission from the Super Eagles squad.

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Coach Eric Chelle left him out of the November AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Tanzania, preferring Arthur Okonkwo, Francis Uzoho and Stanley Nwabali.

The decision followed Okoye’s poor club form and a previous late arrival to the national team camp.

He has also been in the news for an alleged relationship with US rapper Cardi B, and previously for a scandal with the mother of his child.