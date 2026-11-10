Okoye is not to blame — Udinese favourite absolves Super Eagles star despite one clean sheet in 11 games

Udinese goalkeeper Daniele Padelli has leapt to the defense of Maduka Okoye, insisting the Super Eagles star is being made a scapegoat for the club's defensive struggles

Udinese goalkeeper Daniele Padelli has defended Maduka Okoye amid growing criticism of the Nigerian international's performances during the club's difficult campaign.

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The Super Eagles star has conceded 25 goals and managed only one clean sheet in 11 appearances, but his teammate believes he has been unfairly singled out for the team's struggles.

Padelli insists Okoye has become a scapegoat

Okoye has come under intense scrutiny following Udinese's disappointing results, with his struggles reportedly contributing to his omission from Nigeria's squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifying double-header against Tanzania.

However, Padelli disagrees with the criticism, arguing that goalkeepers are often made scapegoats when collective performances fall below expectations.

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Speaking on the TV 12 programme, the Italian said: "In these situations, you look for a scapegoat. It's happened to everyone, it happened to me too,” Padelli said, via Udinese's official webpage.

He also referenced their encounter against Venezia, pointing out that opposing goalkeeper Filip Stankovic had arguably been the more decisive shot-stopper, while stressing the need to assess performances beyond individual mistakes.

“Against Venezia, however, the most decisive goalkeeper for the result was Stankovic. We're trying to build a team identity, not focus on individuals,” he added.

Udinese urged to overcome mental fragility

Padelli believes the team's defensive problems are closely connected to its collective confidence, explaining how conceding goals can leave players mentally vulnerable and create further openings for opponents.

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“We're not doing everything poorly; we've created some things, but the ball is now very important. If the team isn't playing well, even the individuals struggle.”

The goalkeeper also urged his teammates to rediscover their confidence, insisting that Udinese have enough quality to recover from their difficult spell.

“We need to get out of this moment of mental fragility; we need a breath of fresh air. I think this team is capable of recovering and having a good season. Luckily, we still have time."