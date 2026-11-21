Ronaldo Out: Fans troll CR7 after penalty miss in Al-Nassr’s 3-1 defeat
Ronaldo scored the opening goal to move to 986 career goals.
The Portuguese star later missed a penalty that could have made it 2-0.
Al-Ahli recovered through goals from Galeno, Ivan Toney and Roger Ibanez.
Fans quickly reacted online, with many focusing on Ronaldo's missed spot kick.
Cristiano Ronaldo took another step towards the historic 1,000-goal milestone, but the celebration was short-lived as Al-Nassr surrendered an early lead and fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Al-Ahli.
Full time. https://t.co/ypG4DY8F8x— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) November 20, 2026
Ronaldo's perfect start turns painful
Ronaldo's perfect start turns painfulFor the opening 15 minutes, it looked like another night that would belong entirely to Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Al-Nassr captain capitalised on a defensive mistake in the 14th minute and calmly slotted home to give his side the lead in Jeddah. The goal took him to 986 official career goals, leaving him just 14 shy of the unprecedented 1,000-goal mark.
Just four minutes later, Ronaldo had the chance to put the game beyond Al-Ahli's reach.
Awarded a penalty, the Portuguese forward sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way but watched in disbelief as his powerful effort bounced back off the post. That miss would prove costly.
Al-Ahli seize control
Rather than allowing the setback to affect them, Al-Ahli gradually grew into the contest and found a route back into the game before half-time through Galeno.
The momentum shifted completely after the break.
Former Premier League striker Ivan Toney completed the turnaround from the penalty spot before Roger Ibañez added a third goal to secure a 3-1 victory.
The result was another frustrating evening for Al-Nassr, whose inability to hold onto promising positions continues to draw criticism from supporters.
الطريقة المثالية لتنفيذ ركلة الجزاء 😄 @ivantoney24 #الأهلي_النصر | #دوري_روشن_السعودي https://t.co/TtEmmLsFnV— النادي الأهلي السعودي (@ALAHLI_FC) November 20, 2026
One fan summed up that feeling perfectly:
"I knew they were going to lose. They've got the habit of scoring a goal and relaxing to absorb pressure from opponents. When they face one of the bigger teams, they will likely lose."
The internet does what it does best
As expected, the defeat quickly turned Ronaldo into one of football's biggest talking points online.
His supporters pointed to the quality of his opening goal and questioned the team's overall performance.
Critics, however, focused almost exclusively on the missed penalty.
"But u said Penaldo can't miss."
Another wrote:
"Ronaldo can't miss right? Speak now."
Some even called for changes at the club.
"Ronaldo out!"
Others revived an old social media joke involving Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.
"If only Bruno passed the ball to Ronaldo they could have won."
One particularly sarcastic comment read:
"The silence you're observing on the timeline is proudly sponsored by Al Ahli. Bruno fault?"
Still chasing history
Despite the defeat, Ronaldo's goal remains significant. At 41, he continues to score at a remarkable rate and the chase for 1,000 career goals remains one of football's biggest ongoing stories.
On another night, the headlines might have been entirely about goal number 986. Instead, a missed penalty and another frustrating defeat for Al-Nassr ensured the conversation went in a very different direction.
That's the reality of being Cristiano Ronaldo. Even when you score, people find something else to talk about.