£100m Victor Osimhen tells Man Utd what to do for his signature

Osimhen will be open to signing with Manchester United when the January transfer window opens.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester United when the winter transfer window opens in January.

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Osimhen wants Man Utd

Osimhen’s future continues to be a subject of discussion, despite having three years left on his current deal with Galatasaray.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club since last summer but has remained loyal, despite interest from Premier League sides.

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Osimhen continues to be linked with a move away from Galatasaray

However, it now appears that Osimhen is ready to leave the Turkish Champions this winter for a chance to play in the Premier League.

According to the Sun, Osimhen will be eager to play in England’s top flight with Man Utd, who are one of the clubs reportedly interested in the Super Eagles.

The Red Devils have retained interest in the ex-Lille forward and are looking at making a move for him as new manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster the team’s attack.

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However, while Osimhen is keen on the potential move, the Super Eagles star will only join the 20-time English champions if they are willing to match his wages of around €15 million net.

Man Utd have to meet Osimhen and Galatasaray's demands

The Nigerian international is not willing to take a pay cut, meaning United will have to yield to his demands if they are to land their prime target.

Should Man Utd agree to match Osimhen’s weekly wages, the Red Devils will also have to deal with Galatasaray, who will be looking for around €120m to part ways with their top asset.

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The Lions hold the ace and are not willing to let go of Osimhen in the middle of the season, with Champions League and league football to play for.

However, they will consider an offer in the region of €120m to sell if Osimhen expresses interest in leaving.