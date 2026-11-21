Barca made sure no decision was made against them — Florentino Perez makes fresh Negreira claims

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez continues to antagonise Barcelona using the Negreira case.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has labelled the Negreira case a widespread fraud, arguing the refereeing scandal taints the integrity of European competition.

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The executive delivered the blunt assessment during the club's General Assembly today, November 21, renewing pressure on domestic rivals Barcelona.

What Perez said

Pérez referenced the duration of the alleged scheme to highlight its institutional gravity. "We are facing a massive fraud that affected the entire system with the Negreira case; it is our league that provides access to European competition, so this is not just our problem," Pérez stated.

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He expressed disbelief that a senior official could operate such an arrangement undetected. "What has occurred is extraordinarily serious; the fact that the number-two official in the refereeing hierarchy received payments for nearly two decades, at least as far as we know, is extremely grave," he added.

🚨 Florentino Pérez: “We are facing a massive fraud that affected the entire system with the Negreira case. It is our league that provides access to European competition, so this is not just our problem”. “What has occurred is extraordinarily serious. The fact that the number-two official in the refereeing hierarchy received payments for nearly two decades, at least as far as we know, is extremely grave”. “Negreira himself admitted that Barça wanted to ensure that no decisions were made against them. Those are his words, not mine”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2026

UEFA dossier

Real Madrid remain the primary opposition pushing for a resolution; Pérez openly criticised LALIGA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation for their perceived apathy.

The Madrid hierarchy bypassed domestic governing bodies to lodge a formal complaint with UEFA in October, submitting a 50,000-page dossier.

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UEFA is currently reviewing the documentation, urging the Spanish club to remain patient while it analyses the files.

"Negreira himself admitted that Barça wanted to ensure that no decisions were made against them; those are his words, not mine," Pérez also noted, cementing his.

What's going on with the Negreira case?

The Spanish courts officially closed the evidence-gathering phase of the investigation last week on November 13.

Judges must now determine if the case proceeds to a full trial regarding the €7.3 million Barcelona paid to companies linked to José María Enríquez Negreira between 2001 and 2018.

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Negreira served as vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees during this 17-year period. The timeline overlaps directly with an era of domestic dominance for Barcelona; the club won nine league titles during the window under investigation.

Barcelona maintain their innocence, with the club's legal representatives arguing no evidence exists showing money transferred to actual field referees.