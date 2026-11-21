‘Mbeumo with hair?’: Man United's star’s first-ever Instagram post breaks internet
Bryan Mbeumo's first Instagram post has resurfaced online.
Fans were shocked to discover the Manchester United star once had a full head of hair.
The throwback picture has generated thousands of reactions across social media.
Supporters have compared the younger Mbeumo to Arsenal defender William Saliba.
Manchester United’s Cameroonian star Bryan Mbeumo has been trending for a hilarious reason after fans came across his first post on Instagram.
With athletes' first posts making the rounds across social media, supporters have all landed on the same shocking discovery about the United forward: he once had hair..
The first Instagram posts by Premier League stars ⏩😅 https://t.co/69rAR5KZH9— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 20, 2026
The Post That Started It
The picture carries a simple caption from the player: "I hope to be back soon."
Nothing about it was meant to go viral, but the photo has since taken on a life of its own, with fans seizing on one detail above all others.
What Fans Are Saying
The reaction has been a mix of disbelief and comedy. "Mbeumo with hairs," wrote one fan, while another asked, "You mean this dude used to have hair before?"
Some struggled to process it. "Wait, Mbeumo once had hair??!" posted one user, and another called it "really weird to know that there was a time that Mbeumo had hair on his head," adding that it was "an uncomfortable knowledge for the masses."
A few went in a different direction. One supporter claimed Mbeumo and Arsenal defender William Saliba "literally look like twins in these pictures," pointing to the same stance and everything.
Others weren't convinced the player in the photo was Mbeumo at all, with one blunt reply reading, "That is not Mbeumo bro."
Another fan summed up the general mood: "So Mbeumo used to have much hair."
Why It's Trending
First-ever posts are a reliable internet favourite because they show footballers before the fame, the fees and, in this case, the clean-shaven look.
Mbeumo is the latest to get the treatment, and judging by the replies, he will not be living this one down soon.