From Geography Advice to 007: How Robert Pattinson Nearly Missed Out on James Bond

Robert Pattinson was once advised by a drama teacher to abandon acting for geography. Now, after breaking through in Harry Potter and Twilight, he takes over as the new James Bond.

Robert Pattinson's journey to becoming the new James Bond could have taken a different turn after his drama teacher advised him as a teenager to pursue geography instead of acting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The British actor, who struggled with shyness and low confidence, first joined an amateur drama group partly because he wanted to meet girls.

After losing his scenes in ‘Vanity Fair’, Pattinson got an unexpected second chance that led to his role in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ before ‘Twilight’ made him an international star.

Robert Pattinson’s choice as the new 007 to take over from Daniel Craig might have been a non-starter if he had taken the advice of his drama teacher as a teenager to leave acting for geography.

In an interview with W Magazine, Pattinson said his drama teacher told him he was not well suited for creative subjects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Being a shy teenager, Pattinson said he lacked confidence in his own abilities, making him rather join an out-of-school amateur drama group Barnes Theatre Company.

Interestingly, he didn't join because he had a big ambition to become a Hollywood star; he admitted that he initially joined because there were attractive girls in the group.

“It was really a kind of breakthrough. I just thought I could never do anything like that. And once you break through that fear, it was really, you know, popping a cherry. I had never done any public speaking, had never sung in front of people or anything. And did all of it at the same time. It was great,” he says.

He first worked backstage before auditioning for a role in the musical Guys and Dolls before getting the role of a Cuban dancer, which had no speaking lines.

That experience, however, helped him overcome his shyness and gave him the confidence to perform in front of people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man has been acquainted with making the most of pushovers. At about 15, he landed a role in Vanity Fair, where he played the role of Becky Sharp. However, when he was at the film’s screening, he discovered that the scenes he appeared in had been removed from the aired version, yet he had not been informed earlier.

British actor Robert Pattinson

This, however, launched him into his first major role as the film’s casting director, Mary Selway, reportedly felt so bad that she allowed him to audition for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, where he got the role of Cedric Diggory.

“I was still in school, and I really was just sort of stumbling into things. I couldn’t believe I was getting any of the stuff I was getting. I didn’t understand how it was happening,” he said.

“I just got an agent from this church hall place, which I only went to because I fancied a girl who went there. And then suddenly this world was opening up to me. But it took me a long time to really feel like I was a part of it or knew how I could add to anything in any way. I thought I was scamming everybody for years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Cedric Diggory opened him up to the world, his international breakthrough came with his role in Twilight.

Pattinson later admitted that he found the sudden attention overwhelming. His relationship with Kristen Stewart, who was also his co-star in Twilight, further increased public interest in him.

Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and one other actor were the names previously considered before Pattinson was announced as the one to take over from Craig as James Bond.

'No Time to Die' was Daniel Craig's 5th and final performance as James Bond

James Bond is one of the most popular and commercially successful movie franchises in history, with over $7.8 billion worldwide. Robert Pattinson will be joining the list of actors who have taken on the iconic role of the dapper British spy based on Ian Fleming's 1953 novel.

Advertisement

Advertisement