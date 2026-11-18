Xiaomi Carnival promises up to ₦10 million in prizes, plus a chance to win 100% cashback

The end of the year is a time to celebrate what we have achieved, reconnect with the people who matter, and look ahead to what comes next. It is also a time when a long-planned purchase can finally feel possible. This festive season, Xiaomi Nigeria is making that moment even more rewarding with Xiaomi Carnival, a campaign that brings the excitement of Black Friday and Christmas together.

Running from November 16 to December 25, 2026, Xiaomi Carnival offers shoppers more ways to save across selected devices, alongside gifts and opportunities to win. Whether they are buying their first smartphone, replacing one that has served them for years, or choosing a thoughtful gift, shoppers can find an option that suits both their needs and their budget.

The offers make everyday value part of the celebration. Shoppers can enjoy ₦10,000 off REDMI A7Pro, get the Redmi 15C with a cooking oil. A Redmi A7 is accompanied by a complimentary detergent pack; the Redmi 17 purchase comes with a gift box, while selected Redmi Note 17 Series purchases include Redmi Buds 6 Play... and the rewards do not end at checkout.

After buying an eligible Xiaomi product and completing a raffle entry, shoppers have the chance to win through six Friday draws. Each week, ₦1.5 million worth of cashback and prizes will be up for grabs, including opportunities to win 100% cashback. The campaign will culminate in a grand finale, where one lucky winner will take home Xiaomi products worth ₦2.5 million.

For some shoppers, the right new phone means making more room for the photos they want to keep. For others, it means a smoother way to work, study, stay connected, or share the season with family and friends. Xiaomi Carnival combines practical savings with the chance of an extra surprise, making a purchase they have been considering feel even more worthwhile.

To participate, customers will need to scan the campaign QR code and complete the registration process by providing:

Their device's IMEI number. The name of the authorised store where they purchased the product. Their phone number. A smiling selfie.

The registration process helps verify qualifying purchases made through authorised Xiaomi retail partners and ensures customers are entered into the grand prize selection.

At the end of the campaign, Xiaomi Nigeria will select one lucky winner to take home Xiaomi products worth ₦2.5 million.

With weekly rewards, the possibility of 100% cashback, and a grand prize to look forward to, Xiaomi Carnival gives customers more than one reason to participate.

Xiaomi Carnival’s smartphone offers start with the REDMI A7 3GB+64GB at ₦153,900. The REDMI A7 Pro is available at ₦169,900 for the 4GB+64GB version and ₦179,900 for the 4GB+128GB version.

For shoppers comparing other memory configurations, the REDMI 15C is priced at: ₦186,000 for 4GB+128GB ₦199,300 for 6GB+128GB ₦239,900 for 8GB+256GB

The REDMI 17: ₦249,900 for 4GB+128GB ₦294,500 for 6GB+128GB ₦335,500 for 6GB+256GB

The REDMI Note 17: ₦379,200 for 6GB+128GB ₦429,900 for 8GB+256GB

The REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G: ₦559,000 for 8GB+256GB ₦639,500 for 8GB+512GB

The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G offers further choices: ₦699,800 for 8GB+256GB ₦766,400 for 8GB+512GB while the Xiaomi 17T 12GB+512GB is available at ₦870,100.

The starting point doesn't have to be the most expensive device. It can be a simpler question: what would you like your next phone to make easier? From there, you can compare the exact model, memory configuration, and price that fit your priorities.

A little more room for what you enjoy

For some shoppers, the next purchase is not a phone at all. It is a tablet for reading after work, following a course, or enjoying a film without reaching for the same device used throughout the day.

The REDMI Pad 2 9.7 is available at ₦262,800 for the 4GB+64GB version and ₦272,000 for the 4GB+128GB version.

Customers considering the 4G model can choose the REDMI Pad 2 9.7 4G at ₦288,500 for 4GB+64GB or ₦297,500 for 4GB+128GB.

With both versions included in the campaign, shoppers can weigh storage and connectivity alongside price rather than treating every tablet purchase as the same decision.

Not every upgrade needs to be a new phone

Sometimes, it is the smaller item that has been missing from the routine: earbuds for the commute, a watch you have been considering, or a power bank to keep in your bag. Xiaomi Carnival also includes: REDMI Buds 6 Play — ₦16,500. REDMI Buds 8 Lite — ₦34,800. REDMI Watch 6 Active — ₦62,800. REDMI 20,000mAh 18W Fast Charge Power Bank — ₦25,100.

Where to shop

Customers can take advantage of Xiaomi Carnival offers at FINET, RAYA, 3Chub, Kolia Angel, Fine Brother, Pointek and authorised Xiaomi stores nationwide. Running from November 16 to December 25, 2026, Xiaomi Carnival brings together festive shopping, product offers and exciting rewards under one campaign.

For campaign updates, purchase information, and Xiaomi authorised retailer details, visit the campaign link or follow Xiaomi Nigeria on: TikTok FB IG X