New Era! Portugal move on from Ronaldo with big goal from new number 7

Portugal secured their first win of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era on Tuesday night.

Carlos Forbs, the new owner of the iconic No. 7 shirt vacated by the retired Ronaldo, scored a decisive goal in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Wales in the UEFA Nations League.

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Ronaldo, who walked away from the national team following a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus, would have been proud to see Portugal return to winning ways after losing 4-1 to Denmark at the weekend.

🇵🇹 CONDUCCIÓN, ZURDAZO Y GOLAZO DE CARLOS FORBS El nuevo ‘7’ de Portugal está consiguiendo la victoria en Gales ✨ https://t.co/god6TpvRZl — Ligas Top del Fútbol (@LigasTopFutbol) November 17, 2026

The 22-year-old Club Brugge winger came off the bench and struck in the 70th minute in Cardiff, finishing low into the far corner after smart movement.

Forbs’ first international goal proved the difference in a match full of drama, with Portugal eventually holding on despite finishing with 10 men.

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Bruno Fernandes had given Portugal an early lead with a curling strike, only for David Brooks to equalise almost immediately.

Sorba Thomas put Wales ahead just before half-time on a rapid counter, but Pedro Neto quickly levelled.

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Forbs then delivered the winner before Neto was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

“It’s a special feeling; I won’t forget today,” Forbs said.

“The most important thing is that we managed to win; I’m happy about that. I know it’s a number with special significance, but I didn’t feel any extra weight wearing it.”