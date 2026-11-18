Popular Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo's son wanted in US over gunpoint abduction and shooting of woman

Philadelphia police are searching for Olunkayode J. Taiwo following an alleged gunpoint abduction and a subsequent shooting targeting the same victim. Reports identify the suspect as the son of Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

Philadelphia police are searching for Olunkayode J. Taiwo over an alleged gunpoint abduction and a later shooting involving the same woman.

An arrest warrant has been issued, but Taiwo is not in police custody.

Multiple reports identify him as the son of Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo, although police have not confirmed the relationship.

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Police say an arrest warrant has been issued, and the suspect is not in custody.

Philadelphia police are asking the public for help finding Olunkayode J. Taiwo, who is wanted over an alleged gunpoint abduction and a later shooting involving the same woman. He is reportedly the son of Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo, a link police have not confirmed.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit, the abduction happened at about 10 p.m. on 2 November 2026 on the 1500 block of West Seybert Street, in the 22nd Police District in North Philadelphia. Police say Taiwo was armed with a gun and is the suspect in that incident.

Kemi Olunloyo

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On 15 November, police say, Taiwo allegedly fired two shots in the direction of the same woman and her home on the 7600 block of Rugby Street. Police have not released the victim's condition or any possible motive, and have said nothing about how the two know each other.

Investigators believe he may be driving a silver or gray 2026 Honda Accord with Pennsylvania registration H900330. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit on 215-685-3251, or to send anonymous tips by call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

According to multiple reports, Taiwo, who is also known as Rick KJT, is the popular journalist Olunloyo's son. He was born in the United States and later moved to Nigeria with his mother after her deportation, then returned to the U.S. after secondary school. Neither police nor Olunloyo has released statements regarding these details.

Olunloyo, 62, is a journalist and the daughter of the late former Oyo State governor Victor Omololu Olunloyo. She was deported from Canada in 2012 after being arrested, according to Toronto Sun reports from that year.

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