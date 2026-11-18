A video of Senegal’s players meeting new head coach Patrick Vieira for the first time has gone viral.

Vieira, who was appointed new Senegal boss after Pape Thiaw's departure, has already led the Teranga Lions to 4 wins in his first 5 games in charge.

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However, a clip on social media of the Senegal players meeting their boss has gone viral with a host of social media reactions following.

In the clip, circulating widely on X, Vieira stands in a hallway greeting the squad one by one.

While the former Arsenal and France midfielder offers firm handshakes and eye contact, several Lions of Teranga players respond with flat expressions, minimal smiles, and body language that some online have called distant or even reluctant.

🇸🇳 Los jugadores de Senegal conocieron a su nuevo DT (PATRICK VIEIRA) y lo saludaron de la manera más desagradable posible. El octavo directamente LO DETESTABA 😭 https://t.co/xnjNTmMlQk — 🦵💥 MEJORES PATADAS ⚽️💀 (@mejorespatadas1) November 18, 2026

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One sequence in particular drew comments that a player “looked like he didn’t want to be there.”

Here are some reactions to the video

Can someone explain to me why the Senegal players appear to absolutely hate Patrick Vieira? 🤣🤣🤣 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) November 18, 2026

Senegal new coach was greeted by Senegal players in the most non chalant way He chose to coach the wrong nation https://t.co/Q7ZvpVB0KL — jerrankingmedia (@Jerrankingmedi9) November 18, 2026

This looks so CRAZY — Isaac 'Opeele' McLaurin Boateng 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@CoachOpeele) November 18, 2026

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Born in Dakar but raised in France, Vieira won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with Les Bleus.

Some social media users quickly linked the cool reception to that dual identity, claiming certain players resented him representing France rather than Senegal.