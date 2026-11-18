Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah reviews legislative documents as residents await his decision on the proposed rent control bill

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah reviews legislative documents as residents await his decision on the proposed rent control bill

Before you rent a house in Enugu, here are 5 things you should know about the proposed 2% rent cap

The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a bill proposing a 2% cap on rent increases every four years, alongside reduced agency fees and stricter eviction rules, awaiting Governor Peter Mbah's signature.

Enugu Assembly has passed a bill that would stop landlords from increasing rent by more than 2% every four years, but it is not yet law.

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Landlords who renovate their properties may still be allowed to increase rent by up to 10% under certain conditions.

The proposal also seeks to reduce agency and legal fees and strengthen tenants' rights during eviction proceedings.

Some landlords have rejected the proposal, saying the 2% cap is unrealistic because of inflation, rising electricity tariffs and increasing maintenance costs.

If you're living in Enugu and you've ever been hit with a surprise rent increase, there's a new proposal that might make you smile.

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The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a bill that could stop landlords from increasing rent whenever they like. If Governor Peter Mbah signs it into law, landlords will only be allowed to increase rent by 2% once every four years.

The proposed amendment to the state's Landlord and Tenant Law is aimed at tackling the growing complaints from residents over expensive rent, outrageous agency fees, legal charges and what many tenants describe as exploitation.

For now, though, nothing has changed yet. The bill has passed the House of Assembly but is still waiting for Governor Peter Mbah's assent before it becomes law.

No more yearly rent increase?

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Lawmakers at the Enugu State House of Assembly passed the Landlord and Tenant Law amendment bill during its third reading on November 17, 2026.

One of the biggest changes in the bill is the proposed restriction on rent reviews.

If the law eventually takes effect, landlords won't be allowed to increase rent every year. Instead, they would have to wait at least four years before reviewing the rent, and even then, the increase cannot be more than 2%.

For example, if you're paying ₦500,000 yearly, the maximum increase after four years would be ₦10,000, bringing your rent to ₦510,000.

Someone paying ₦1 million annually would only see a maximum increase of ₦20,000, making the new rent ₦1.02 million.

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Exactly how the calculation will work depends on the final version of the law if it receives the governor's approval.

Landlords can still increase rent after renovations

The proposed law isn't completely in favour of tenants.

It also allows landlords who carry out what it describes as reasonable renovations to increase rent by up to 10%.

So if a property currently rents for ₦500,000 per year, a landlord who qualifies under this provision could increase it by ₦50,000, making the new annual rent ₦550,000.

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The final law is expected to clearly define what counts as "reasonable renovations" and the conditions landlords must meet before applying such an increase.

Agency fees and legal charges could reduce

Residential apartments in Enugu stood at the centre of the debate over the proposed 2% rent increase cap.

Many house seekers complain that securing accommodation in Enugu often costs far more than the rent itself because of agency and legal fees.

According to the Chairman of the House Committee, Okey Mbah, the proposed amendment is meant to reduce that burden.

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"This bill will subsidise over 60 per cent of what residents used to pay while trying to secure accommodation," he said.

An earlier version of the bill proposed that estate agents must obtain permits from the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation.

It also suggested limiting agency fees to 10% of the rent and legal fees for tenancy agreements to another 10%.

However, residents will have to wait for the final signed version to know whether those provisions remain unchanged.

Stronger protection against eviction

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The proposed amendment also seeks to strengthen tenants' rights during eviction cases.

According to reports, Okey Mbah said landlords must properly serve tenants before taking them to court.

"A tenant must be properly served before being charged to court. Without proper service, no case should be established or treated in the first instance," Mbah said.

If this provision remains in the final law, landlords will have to follow the proper legal process before attempting to recover their properties.

That doesn't mean tenants can refuse to pay rent or remain in a property indefinitely. It simply reinforces the legal procedures that must be followed.

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Some landlords are already kicking against it

Not everyone is happy about the proposed law.

Some landlords argue that limiting rent increases to just 2% is unrealistic, especially at a time when inflation, electricity tariffs, fuel prices and building materials continue to rise.

Speaking with PUNCH, Enugu landlord Onyekwere Johnson criticised the proposal.

"That would have been a natural law if the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariffs increased by two per cent. Otherwise, it is an unnatural law. It is neither sustainable nor can it be obeyed," he said.

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He added: "You cannot single out landlords and regulate their business while other sectors are struggling to meet the benchmark of inflation set by the managers of the Nigerian economy. It violates landlords' rights against discrimination."

His comments reflect concerns shared by many property owners, who believe enforcing the proposed cap could become difficult if economic conditions continue to worsen.

Has the law started already?

No.

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The bill only passed its third reading in the Enugu State House of Assembly on November 17, 2026. It had earlier passed second reading in March before going through a public hearing.

It is not yet law.

The proposal will only take effect if Governor Peter Mbah signs it into law, after which it will commence according to the provisions contained in the legislation.