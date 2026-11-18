Let's be honest: most of what we "know" about food comes from a TikTok clip, a WhatsApp broadcast, or that friend who became a nutrition expert overnight. Few ingredients get dragged online like low- and no-calorie sweeteners. Some say they are dangerous; others say they are useless.

So who do you believe?

For young Nigerians, the question is not whether sweeteners are magic. It is whether the gist matches the science.

What are we even talking about?

Sweeteners are not a new trend. People worldwide have safely consumed low- and no-calorie sweeteners for more than a century. Saccharin, the OG of the group, was discovered way back in 1879.

Today, acesulfame potassium (acesulfame-K), aspartame, cyclamate, sucralose and steviol glycosides appear in thousands of products you likely use weekly, from tabletop packets to diet beverages, yoghurts and chewing gum.

Still, the myths refuse to die. The good news? The science is clearer than the noise.

Let us break them down.

Myth 1: Sweeteners are unsafe chemicals

Fact: No sweetener just strolls into your meal or drink. Each must first pass formal safety assessments. Bodies like the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration review toxicology, metabolism, exposure and intended-use data before approval. In Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) regulates what goes into our food and drinks.

These ingredients continue to be monitored even after approval. For example, in 2023, EFSA and JECFA re-evaluated aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame-K and sucralose and confirmed their safety.

Myth 2: Nobody knows how much sweetener is too much

Fact: Scientists do. They set an Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI): the amount you can consume daily for life without appreciable health risk.

Here is what people miss: the ADI has a serious safety cushion. In many cases, it is set 100 times below levels that caused no harm in studies. That buffer protects everyone, including children and pregnant women. Surveys show real-life consumption stays well below these limits, even among heavy users and people with diabetes.

Myth 3: "Possible carcinogen" means a sweetener causes cancer

Fact: Not quite. In 2023, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) labelled aspartame "possibly carcinogenic" based on limited evidence. That is a hazard classification: could something cause harm under any circumstances? A risk assessment asks the more useful question: does it cause harm at the amounts people actually consume?

JECFA ran that assessment the same year and concluded that aspartame at normal consumption levels is not a health concern and kept the ADI at 40mg per kilogramme of body weight per day.

Myth 4: Sweeteners raise blood sugar

Fact: Unlike sugar and other digestible carbs, low- and no-calorie sweeteners do not raise blood glucose or insulin levels. EFSA notes that consuming foods or drinks with low- and no-calorie sweeteners leads to a lower blood-glucose rise after eating.

With a neutral glycemic effect, they do not interfere with overall glycemic control, making them genuinely helpful for people managing diabetes. That is why diabetes-focused organisations globally recognise them as a way to cut calories and carbs within a healthy eating pattern.

Myth 5: Sweeteners do not work for weight loss

Fact: Randomised controlled trials, the gold standard of clinical research, consistently demonstrate that replacing sugar with low- and no-calorie sweeteners helps reduce calorie intake and improve weight management.

For example, swapping a sugary soft drink for its “zero” or “light” version may save about 100 calories per glass, while replacing a teaspoon of sugar in tea or coffee saves roughly 16–20 calories.

But keep it real: sweeteners are not weight-loss drugs. They work as part of a balanced diet, a practical way to cut extra calories without losing the sweet taste.

Myth 6: Sweeteners damage gut health and cause tooth decay

Fact: Human studies have not shown consistent harm to the gut microbiome from approved sweeteners within recommended levels. Scientists note that your everyday eating habits are likely to matter far more for gut health than sweetener consumption.

As for teeth, sugar feeds mouth bacteria that produce enamel-eroding acids and cause cavities. Sweeteners are not broken down by those bacteria the same way, so they do not cause decay. Sugar-free gum with non-cariogenic sweeteners has even been linked to less plaque acid and stronger tooth enamel.

The sensible takeaway

Bottom line: let evidence, not viral posts, guide you. Sweeteners are not a magic fix or a replacement for a balanced diet, moving your body, drinking water and sleeping well. What they are is a scientifically backed tool, rigorously tested, strictly regulated and continuously reviewed, that gives Nigerians more ways to manage sugar intake without losing the sweetness.