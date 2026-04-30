 "Send the foreigners home": South Africa braces for violent May 4 national shutdown

Tensions are building in South Africa ahead of the May 4 shutdown

Tensions are building in South Africa ahead of the May 4 shutdown

Tensions are rising in South Africa ahead of a planned May 4 shutdown, with increasing xenophobic attacks, property destruction, and calls for a “locals-first” policy targeting foreign nationals.

SUMMARY

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Tensions are building ahead of the May 4 shutdown, with recent attacks on foreign-owned properties and even a Nigerian leader’s home pointing to a more dangerous turn.

Vigilante groups are targeting Asian-owned businesses, forcing owners to fire migrant workers and hire South Africans instead.

Foreign nationals are facing harassment in public and being blocked from schools and hospitals, prompting protests from Nigeria and Ghana.

South Africa is on edge as different grassroots movements and vigilante groups prepare for a nationwide shutdown on May 4, 2026.

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The protest, built around the slogan “Send the foreigners home", is meant to disrupt the economy and push for the removal of foreign nationals, no matter their legal status.

Rising violence and pressure on businesses

Tensions rise in South Africa as residents pressure foreign shop owners to hire locals over African migrants

In the lead-up to the shutdown, things have become increasingly tense. Since late March, several foreign-owned properties have been set on fire.

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[WATCH] Protesters have torched vehicles and buildings allegedly belonging to foreign nationals in protest against the installation of a Nigerian king in the Eastern Cape. @Sipha_KemaSA reports pic.twitter.com/g5lH1nNKu3 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 30, 2026

One of the most alarming incidents was an attack on the home of a Nigerian traditional leader, showing how far the situation has escalated.

Shops have also been targeted. In some townships, groups have entered Asian-owned businesses and given owners ultimatums to hire locals over other Africans or face consequences.

This push for a “locals-first” approach has left many business owners under pressure and many workers without jobs.

Growing hostility towards foreign residents

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The anger has become personal and aggressive. Videos and reports from Pulse NG show foreigners being openly harassed in public.

In one instance, a South African woman was captured harassing Nigerians in a public space, screaming that they should leave their families and schools behind and return to their home countries immediately.

South Africans are now attacking their own sisters married to foreigners.



Saying they should leave with their husbands back to their country



Shameful pic.twitter.com/ah3xTdbGkW — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) April 28, 2026

This tension is showing up in everyday spaces too. Some foreign children are being bullied in schools and told they don’t belong.

At the same time, vigilante groups like Operation Dudula have been blocking migrants from accessing healthcare, saying those services should be for South Africans only.

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WATCH: Panic In South African Schools As 'Operation Dudula' Targets Foreign Pupils Amid Rising Xenophobic Attacks pic.twitter.com/BX2V2TpiOv — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) April 28, 2026

Fears ahead of the shutdown

As May 4th gets closer, the National Shutdown raises alarms across the country, with many worried about what could happen.

Organisers from the “Concerned Citizens and Voters of SA” say the protest is a response to high unemployment (around 32%) and what they see as too many foreigners in the country.

But without clear leadership, there are fears the protest could turn chaotic. Some experts are warning it could look like the July 2021 unrest, which led to widespread violence and loss of life.

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According to Pulse Nigeria, the Nigerian Consulate has already confirmed the deaths of two nationals this month, raising tensions further. Nigeria and Ghana have both called on South Africa to step in before things get worse.

Government response under scrutiny

Cyril Ramaphosa, the current President of South Africa

The government has spoken out against the xenophobic rhetoric, but many people feel the response has come too late. Police are on high alert, but critics say stronger action should have been taken earlier to deal with the vigilante groups.

For many foreign residents, especially small business owners and families, May 4 sounds more like a deadline than a protest.

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The big question now is whether authorities can keep things under control, or if the country is heading toward another wave of violence.