Two Nigerians have been killed in South Africa as rising anti-immigration sentiments spark xenophobia

One of the victims died from injuries sustained from beatings by the personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The Nigerian High Commission in Johannesburg has confirmed the death of two Nigerians, identified as Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpeyong Andrew.

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According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Nigerian Consul-General, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, in a statement on Monday, said that Emmanuel died from injuries he sustained after being brutally beaten by the men of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Okey-Uche revealed that Andrew's death followed an altercation with members of the Tshwane Metro Police, and his body was later discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary.

The Consul-General described the death of both Nigerians as shocking and saddening and added that a formal case has been opened with the South African Police Service, where the Independent Police Investigation Directorate is to ensure a transparent inquiry into their death.

The killing of both Nigerians comes amidst rising anti-immigration sentiments in South Africa, which mainly targets immigrants from other African countries. In the past few weeks, social media has been flooded with videos of protests across the streets of several cities, especially Johhanesburg where the departure of African immigrants is being demanded by different groups.

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South Africa protests target Nigerians other foreigners

Action 4 South Africa and Operation Dudula are two prominent anti-immigration groups whose leadership says they wish to reclaim the country from the grip of illegal immigrants, who they accuse of committing crimes and taking advantage of the country.

Several protesting South Africans also accused African immigrants of stealing their jobs and sleeping with their women. Nigerians have been a major target of the protesters, who accused migrants from the country of engaging in crimes and seeking to dominate their host.

South Africans protest alleged coronation of Igbo King in the Eastern Cape region

Tensions between South Africans and Nigerians in the country increased in March after an alleged coronation of an Igbo King in the Eastern Cape region led to violent protests that targeted Nigerian-owned businesses.

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Although the Nigerian High Commission clarified the alleged coronation as a cultural celebration and apologised for the confusion, tensions have continued to rise in the country.

The recent spate of anti-immigration protests has started to take a violent turn as three other foreign shop owners were reportedly shot dead on Monday, April 27, according to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

JUST IN | Three foreign national shop owners have been fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD. SABC News reporter Pimani Baloyi has the latest. pic.twitter.com/YvAg2YO8d9 — SABC News (@SABCNews) April 27, 2026

While the protesters claim to be targeting illegal immigrants committing crimes, there are videos online of Africans with valid papers and permits being harassed and told to return to their country. In one of the videos, a group of South Africans held a meeting with some Asian business owners, whom they instructed to stop hiring foreigners and to employ only locals.