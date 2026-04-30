Old video clip shows South African anti-immigration march leader saying she prefers Nigerian men

A resurfaced video of South African activist Jacinta Ngobese Zuma praising Nigerian men trends online as xenophobic tensions rise, with killings, protests and planned shutdowns intensifying fears among foreigners.

A viral video shows Jacinta Ngobese Zuma preferring Nigerian men

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She is one of the leaders of anti-immigration protest movements in South Africa

Reports confirm killings, protests, and rising fear among foreign nationals

A planned nationwide shutdown is expected to heighten tensions further

A resurfaced video of South African activist Jacinta Zinhle Ngobese Zuma, one of the leaders of anti-immigration marches, has gone viral across social media, drawing fresh attention amid escalating tensions and reported attacks on foreign nationals in the country.

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In the clip, she is heard saying:

“I love Nigerian men. If I had to be married to a South African man I’d cheat on him with a Nigerian man.”

🇿🇦 Old video of Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma confessing her love for Nigerian men before she got her heart broken.



She also said she would cheat on her South African husband with a Nigerian man.



The xenophobic mob leader had her heart broken by two Nigerian men and has hated… https://t.co/CYVdzukh0U pic.twitter.com/OfYA8yIMzF — BSN (@Barristerstreet) April 29, 2026

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with many users pointing to what they see as a contradiction between her remarks and her association with movements calling for stricter immigration measures.

Ngobese Zuma is connected to civic mobilisation efforts such as the “March and March” protests, which have joined broader anti-illegal immigration campaigns in South Africa. These movements have gained traction in recent weeks, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets to demand the removal of undocumented migrants and tighter border enforcement.

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Jacinta Zinhle Ngobese Zuma

The resurfaced clip comes at a particularly tense moment, as multiple reports indicate a surge in xenophobic rhetoric and incidents targeting foreign nationals, especially other Africans. According to recent reports, at least two Nigerians have been killed in separate incidents linked to the ongoing tensions , raising concerns among migrant communities about safety and retaliation.

There have also been reports of foreign nationals withdrawing children from schools and relocating families due to fears of attacks, reflecting the growing anxiety within migrant populations. In addition, large-scale demonstrations have been held where protesters openly demanded that foreigners leave the country, further intensifying the situation.

The tensions are expected to escalate further, with calls for a nationwide shutdown scheduled for May 4 , driven by anti-immigration groups seeking stricter enforcement against undocumented migrants and broader policy changes.

Jacinta Zinhle Ngobese Zuma

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The current wave of protests is largely driven by economic frustration, unemployment, and pressure on public services, with some groups blaming foreign nationals for worsening conditions. However, migrant advocacy groups warn that such narratives often fuel hostility and can lead to violence.