Tensions rise in South Africa as residents pressure foreign shop owners to hire locals over African migrants

Tensions rise in South Africa as residents pressure foreign shop owners to hire locals over African migrants

South Africans tell Asian shop owners to hire locals over other Africans

Rising tensions in South Africa as locals urge foreign shop owners to prioritise hiring citizens, sparking xenophobia concerns and calls for intervention by Nigeria.

Tensions around jobs and migration are heating up again in South Africa, after a viral video showed residents confronting foreign shop owners and demanding changes to hiring practices.

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In the 21-second clip dated April 26, a group of black South Africans is seen addressing shop owners of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi origin, urging them to stop employing other Africans and instead give priority to locals. The demand comes amid the country’s unemployment rate, which sits at about 31.4%, still extremely high, especially among young people.

South Africans reportedly summoned Chinese, Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi shop owners to a meeting, where they urged them to dismiss African workers and prioritise hiring locals pic.twitter.com/7wkGqKzGeN — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) April 27, 2026

The video quickly sparked outrage online, with many critics, particularly from Nigeria and other African nations, describing the move as selective and xenophobic. Some pointed out that while African workers were being targeted, non-African foreigners appeared unaffected.

Others, however, argued that the call reflects growing economic frustration and may be linked to local labour laws like the Employment Equity Act, which encourages hiring qualified South Africans.

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Reactions on X (formerly Twitter) have been intense and divided.

“ Basically, they want to have an additional share in these businesses that already contribute to their economy, and they might seize these businesses in the future and do to these foreigners the same thing they are doing to Africans. If they are unemployed, I think it's a skill issue.”

“During apartheid, African nations gave refuge and support to South Africans in their struggle for freedom. Driving fellow Africans away today forgets that solidarity and undermines the spirit of Ubuntu that carried the nation to democracy.”

“The moment the rest of the Africans stop rushing to SA for our peace of mind better for us all! These SA people have so much hate in their hearts for the rest of the Africans! Leave them alone!. This is not the first time these people have been chasing their African brothers out!…. What's so special about them, really!?”

With millions of young South Africans out of work, competition for low-skilled jobs in the informal sector has become a flashpoint for anti-immigrant sentiment

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The situation comes against the backdrop of rising anti-immigrant sentiment, including protests targeting so-called “spaza” shops, incidents of looting, and a planned nationwide shutdown scheduled for May 4.

Meanwhile, Nigerians living in South Africa are raising an alarm. Under the umbrella of the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA), they are calling on the Nigerian government to step in urgently.

NICASA President, Frank Onyekwelu, warned that hostility toward Nigerians and other Africans is becoming normalised.

NICASA President, Frank Onyekwelu

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“We are alarmed by the increasing normalisation of hostility, manifested through inflammatory rhetoric by certain political actors, unlawful intimidation, and discriminatory enforcement practices by some law enforcement personnel. These actions not only undermine human dignity but also threaten the long-standing bonds of African solidarity.”

He urged authorities in Nigeria to respond quickly and decisively.

“The protection of Nigerian citizens abroad is not optional; it is a constitutional and moral obligation.”

Onyekwelu also called for direct diplomatic engagement with South African officials, improved systems for reporting xenophobic incidents, and accountability for security personnel involved in abuses.

He added that delays in action could reinforce a dangerous perception that Nigerians abroad are left to fend for themselves.

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“A transparent mechanism for reporting, documenting, and addressing cases of abuse, harassment, and xenophobic violence. Clear accountability for any law enforcement officers found culpable in acts of brutality or discrimination.

Public reassurance from the Nigerian government affirming its commitment to the safety and welfare of its citizens globally.”

Nigerian Consul General, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche

Despite the tensions, NICASA emphasized that Nigerians in South Africa remain law-abiding and continue to contribute positively to the economy and society.

The group also acknowledged the efforts of the Nigerian Consul General, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, noting that her intervention has given many Nigerians hope during a difficult period.

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