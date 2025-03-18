Meet the richest woman in the world worth $99.5billion

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers holds the title of the richest woman in the world, with a net worth of $99.5 billion.

The French businesswoman and philanthropist is the granddaughter of Eugène Schueller, the founder of the global beauty empire L'Oréal, the world’s largest cosmetics company.

The Birth of L’Oréal

L’Oréal’s journey began in 1909 when Eugène Schueller, a young French chemist, developed an innovative hair dye formula. At the time, most hair dyes were unreliable and damaging, but Schueller’s product, Auréale, was safer and more effective.

He commercialized his creation and founded the Société Française de Teintures Inoffensives pour Cheveux (French Company for Safe Hair Dyes), which later became L’Oréal. The company started small, selling hair dyes to Parisian hairdressers, but Schueller was a visionary entrepreneur.

He combined science, marketing, and business acumen to expand L’Oréal beyond hair colouring, venturing into skincare, makeup, and fragrances. By the 1920s and 1930s, L’Oréal had introduced several groundbreaking products and expanded across Europe.

How Françoise Bettencourt Meyers Became A Billionaire Heiress

Liliane Bettencourt, Françoise's mother inherited the company from Eugène Schueller in 1957. When Liliane passed away in 2017, Françoise, the only child of Liliane inherited her mother’s $40 billion fortune, including a 33% stake in L’Oréal.

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers was more than just a figurehead, she played an active and influential role in shaping L’Oréal’s success. She served as:

Director of L’Oréal since 1997

Vice-chair of L’Oréal’s Board of Directors

Controller of 34.7% of the company’s shares

By the mid-20th century, L’Oréal had established itself as a leader in beauty, acquiring multiple cosmetic and skincare brands. The company continued its aggressive expansion, eventually owning a diverse portfolio of brands, including:

Lancôme (luxury skincare and makeup)

Maybelline (mass-market cosmetics)

Garnier (haircare and skincare)

Kiehl’s (high-end skincare)

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty (luxury fragrances and makeup)

L’Oréal has a presence in over 150 countries and a workforce of over 85,000 employees. The company is now the world’s largest beauty company, generating over €38 billion in annual revenue.

Apart from her corporate responsibilities, Bettencourt Meyers is passionate about philanthropy and social impact. She is the founder and president of the Bettencourt Schueller Foundation, which funds projects in scientific research, arts and culture and social welfare initiatives.

Additionally, she and her family have expanded their investments beyond L’Oréal through Téthys Invest, focusing on finance, healthcare, and sustainable businesses. Her two sons, representing the fourth generation of the Schueller-Bettencourt family, are also on L’Oréal’s board, ensuring the dynasty’s continued influence.