Elon Musk, the entrepreneurial force behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX, becomes the world's first trillionaire.

Elon Musk, the entrepreneurial force behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX, becomes the world's first trillionaire.

Elon Musk becomes the world’s first trillionaire — But who was the first millionaires and billionaires?

Who was the first millionaire and billionaire, and how did they build their fortunes, and what makes Musk's achievement historic?

Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire after SpaceX's historic IPO.

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John Jacob Astor is widely regarded as the first millionaire in modern history.

John D. Rockefeller became the world's first billionaire in 1916.

Elon Musk has officially entered a financial league no human has ever reached before.

After years of speculation, the Tesla and SpaceX boss has become the world's first trillionaire, with his fortune surpassing the $1 trillion mark following the historic public listing of SpaceX.

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Forbes estimates Musk's net worth at around $1.1 trillion, making him the first person in history to become a trillionaire .

But this milestone begs a fascinating historical question: who were the world's very first millionaires and billionaires, and how did they build their empires?

Elon Musk: The world's first trillionaire

Elon Musk

For years, Elon Musk maintained a commanding lead as the richest person on Earth.

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However, it was Wall Street's massive reception of SpaceX’s stock market debut under the ticker SPCX that finally pushed him over the trillion-dollar threshold.

Unlike industrial-era titans, a significant portion of Musk's wealth is tied directly to future-forward technologies:

Elon Musk presents the distinctively angular Tesla Cybertruck during a live promotional event.

SpaceX: The historic public listing valued the rocket and Starlink internet pioneer at over $2 trillion.

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Tesla: The electric vehicle powerhouse remains a cornerstone of his portfolio.

Artificial Intelligence: His newer venture, xAI, continues to attract aggressive investor capital.

Who was the first millionaire in history?

John Jacob Astor, who made his fortune in the fur trade and New York real estate, became the first multi-millionaire in United States history.

The title of the world's first millionaire is often credited to John Jacob Astor.

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Astor, a German-born immigrant who settled in the United States, built his fortune in the fur trade before expanding into real estate in New York City.

By the early 1800s, he had accumulated more than $1 million—a staggering amount at a time when the average worker earned only a few hundred dollars annually.

When Astor died in 1848, his wealth was estimated at around $20 million, making him one of the richest people of his era.

His story is a classic example of how trade, land ownership, and strategic investments created wealth long before the age of technology.

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Who was the world’s first billionaire?

John D. Rockefeller, widely recognised as the world's first official billionaire, built his immense wealth through the Standard Oil Company.

The world's first billionaire is widely recognised as John D. Rockefeller.

Rockefeller founded the Standard Oil empire and transformed the global oil industry.

In 1916, his fortune officially surpassed $1 billion, making him the first person ever to achieve billionaire status .

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To understand how extraordinary that was, consider this: $1 billion in 1916 would be worth tens of billions of dollars today after adjusting for inflation.

Rockefeller's wealth was so immense that some historians argue he remains one of the richest individuals ever when measured relative to the size of the economy at the time.

Millionaire vs. Billionaire vs. Trillionaire: How big is the difference?

(L-R): Elon Musk, John D. Rockefeller, John Jacob Astor.

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Many people think these terms are simply larger versions of one another. In reality, the gap is enormous.

1 Million dollars: 1,000,000

1 Billion dollars: 1,000,000,000

1 Trillion dollars: 1,000,000,000,000

A trillion dollars is not merely 1,000 times a million—it is one million millions.

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To put it into perspective:

One million seconds equals about 11 days.

One billion seconds equals nearly 32 years.

One trillion seconds equals more than 31,000 years.

That comparison shows just how unprecedented Musk's wealth milestone really is.

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What made Elon Musk a trillionaire?

Several factors contributed to Musk's rise:

1. SpaceX

The successful IPO of SpaceX dramatically increased the value of Musk's stake in the company. Investors are betting heavily on the future of space transportation, satellite internet through Starlink, and commercial space exploration.

2. Tesla

Although SpaceX provided the biggest boost, Tesla remains one of the world's most valuable companies and continues to be a major source of Musk's fortune.

3. Artificial Intelligence