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Why brands that put customers first are winning

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 13:59 - 31 July 2026
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For years, loyalty programmes followed a familiar formula: buy a product, collect points, stand a chance to win.
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Today's consumers expect something more. They want brands that don't just sell to them, but create experiences with them.

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That shift is becoming increasingly visible across industries as companies compete not only for market share, but for emotional relevance. The brands making the strongest impression are often those that move beyond discounts and giveaways to create stories people genuinely want to be part of.

Goldberg's recent Back to Bar platform is one example.

Built around football, community and shared viewing experiences, the campaign did more than encourage consumers to gather around the game. It extended that experience beyond match day by rewarding participants with opportunities many would ordinarily never have access to.

Following the campaign, selected consumers travelled to London to witness Nigeria's Unity Cup triumph, while another group embarked on an all-expenses-paid trip to Qatar after visa challenges disrupted an earlier travel plan. Rather than allowing disappointed winners to walk away empty-handed, the brand found another way to fulfil the promise of the experience.

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The decision may seem straightforward, but it reflects something bigger happening in modern brand building.

Consumers increasingly remember how brands respond when things do not go according to plan. In an era where every experience can be shared instantly online, keeping faith with customers often matters more than launching the next campaign.

Across sectors, businesses are beginning to realise that memorable experiences create stronger advocates than transactional rewards ever could. A customer who feels seen is more likely to become a storyteller than one who simply receives a gift.

That is perhaps why experiential marketing continues to gain momentum. Whether through travel, exclusive access or once-in-a-lifetime moments, brands are investing in experiences that become personal stories rather than promotional messages.

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For Goldberg, football became the vehicle, but the real takeaway was the relationship it chose to build with the people who bought into the campaign.

As competition for consumer attention becomes fiercer, the brands that stand out may not necessarily be those with the biggest advertising budgets, but those willing to place customers at the centre of the story.

In today's marketplace, products attract buyers. Experiences create believers.

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