Indomie took over the streets of Lagos, and Lagosians felt the love
If you were out in Lagos on October 6, you may have heard the “I Love My Indomie” jingle, spotted a mobile kitchen at a BRT station, or found yourself caught up in an unexpected street celebration.
For World Indomie Day 2026, Indomie took the celebration out of event centres and into everyday Lagos, bringing delicious indomie, music, gifts and fun directly to commuters, traders, workers and residents.
From Ikorodu to Festac, Oshodi to Surulere, the city became part of the celebration. Here are seven moments that stood out.
1. BRT commuters got a hot surprise
Waiting for a BRT became a little more exciting when Indomie’s mobile kitchens pulled up at selected stations.
Commuters got to enjoy freshly prepared Indomie while going about their day, turning an ordinary stop into an unexpected food experience.
2. “I Love My Indomie” filled the streets
The familiar “I Love My Indomie” jingle was impossible to miss.
As Indomie teams moved through different locations, the sound brought people into the celebration. Consumers sang along, danced, and joined the fun as the jingle brought a familiar piece of Indomie nostalgia to the streets.
3. The celebration travelled across Lagos
Indomie did not keep the celebration in one location.
The activation reached Ikorodu, Ajah, Oshodi, Abule Egba, Ojota, Ikeja, Oyingbo, Festac and Surulere, meeting consumers across different parts of the city.
4. Lagosians got more than delicous indomie
There was plenty to take away from the celebration.
Alongside shared Indomie, consumers received branded merchandise as Indomie teams created opportunities for people to interact with the brand, take photos, and join the World Indomie Day fun.
5. Everyday Lagos turned into a celebration
Music and dancing added another layer to the experience.
Busy streets and transit points became spaces for spontaneous moments of fun as people paused their daily routines to sing, dance, interact, and enjoy the celebration.
6. The idea was simple: take the love to the people
For Ebere Anajama, Brand Manager, the celebration was about bringing World Indomie Day closer to consumers.
“World Indomie Day is a celebration of the love Nigerians have for Indomie. This year, we wanted to take that love to the people and make the celebration feel personal, spontaneous, and accessible. From the music and jingle to the mobile kitchens and giveaways, we wanted people across Lagos to feel the joy of the day wherever they were.”
7. And now, Indomie Palooza is next
The World Indomie Day celebration leads into Indomie Palooza, happening on October 10 and 11 at the National Stadium, Surulere.
Under the theme “Where Moments Meet Fun,” the two-day experience will bring consumers together through food, music, entertainment, and shared experiences.
From BRT stations to busy streets across Lagos, World Indomie Day showed what happens when a brand takes the celebration directly to the people.
Indomie brought the love to Lagos. And Lagos felt it.
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