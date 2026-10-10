Indomie took over the streets of Lagos, and Lagosians felt the love

If you were out in Lagos on October 6, you may have heard the “I Love My Indomie” jingle, spotted a mobile kitchen at a BRT station, or found yourself caught up in an unexpected street celebration.

For World Indomie Day 2026, Indomie took the celebration out of event centres and into everyday Lagos, bringing delicious indomie, music, gifts and fun directly to commuters, traders, workers and residents.

From Ikorodu to Festac, Oshodi to Surulere, the city became part of the celebration. Here are seven moments that stood out.

Commuters got to enjoy freshly prepared Indomie while going about their day, turning an ordinary stop into an unexpected food experience.

As Indomie teams moved through different locations, the sound brought people into the celebration. Consumers sang along, danced, and joined the fun as the jingle brought a familiar piece of Indomie nostalgia to the streets.

Busy streets and transit points became spaces for spontaneous moments of fun as people paused their daily routines to sing, dance, interact, and enjoy the celebration.

“World Indomie Day is a celebration of the love Nigerians have for Indomie. This year, we wanted to take that love to the people and make the celebration feel personal, spontaneous, and accessible. From the music and jingle to the mobile kitchens and giveaways, we wanted people across Lagos to feel the joy of the day wherever they were.”