She went abroad to hustle, came back to find her ₦3m had disappeared from her bank account.

She went abroad to hustle, came back to find her ₦3m had disappeared from her bank account.

Woman left Nigeria for Dubai to hustle, returned to find her ₦3m gone — what to do if money disappears from your bank account

A Nigerian woman returned from Dubai to discover ₦3m missing from her bank account. Here’s what to do if money disappears from your account.

A Nigerian woman who travelled to Dubai to hustle says she returned to discover that ₦3 million saved in her bank account had disappeared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She says the bank told her the matter was under investigation and later provided beneficiary details for a police report.

If money suddenly disappears from your bank account, here are the 10 steps to take immediately, including securing your account, gathering evidence, reporting the transaction and escalating the complaint to the CBN.

A woman who left Nigeria for Dubai to hustle for more money has returned home to a frightening discovery. The ₦3 million she believed was safely sitting in her Nigerian bank account was gone.

In a video shared online, she said she had been saving money in her bank account from 2022 and continued doing so into 2023. She eventually travelled to Dubai, leaving the money in her account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She left money 💰 in her Access Bank Nigeria account to go and hustle for more. She came back from Dubai, she couldn't find her money. pic.twitter.com/sMTpynFUTE — ÓMÒÉLÉRÍNJÁRÉ (@omoelerinjare) August 26, 2026

According to her, she later began contacting the bank to ask whether her money was safe. She said she provided documents the bank requested, including a utility bill, and was assured there were no ongoing transactions on the account.

But she said that from October 2025, money began leaving the account. By the time she returned and investigated the matter, she claimed that the withdrawals had taken almost everything, leaving her with nothing from the ₦3 million she had saved.

She said the bank told her the matter was under investigation and later gave her a beneficiary's details, which she was advised to report to the police.

Her story, however, raises a crucial question: how should you handle the sudden loss of funds from your bank account?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether it is ₦10,000, ₦100,000 or several million naira, don't panic and don't assume the money is gone forever.

Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow to recover your money

What to do if money goes missing from your bank account

What to do if money gets stolen from your bank account

If you check your bank account and discover money you did not withdraw or transfer is missing, act immediately. Follow these steps:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Check your transaction history

Reviewing your bank statement can help you identify unfamiliar transactions and determine when money left your account.

Confirm that the missing money was actually debited. Look for unfamiliar transfers, ATM withdrawals, POS payments, card transactions, USSD transactions or other deductions.

2. Get a detailed bank statement

Don't rely on a screenshot showing only your current balance. Request a statement covering the period when the money disappeared. Note the date, amount, transaction reference, beneficiary and transaction channel for every suspicious transaction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Contact your bank immediately and submit a formal complaint

Contact your bank immediately if you discover an unauthorised transaction in your account.

Use the bank's official app, phone number, email or branch. Report the transaction as unauthorised and ask the bank to secure your account and affected channels to prevent further losses.

When filing a complaint, do not depend only on a telephone conversation. Make a formal complaint to your bank in writing.

Your complaint should therefore contain:

Advertisement

Advertisement

your full name,

account number,

phone number,

email address,

the amount disputed,

Advertisement

Advertisement

the date or period when the transactions occurred,

the transaction references,

a brief explanation of why you believe the transactions were unauthorised,

copies of relevant evidence

and what you want the bank to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For example, you can request that the bank investigate the transactions, provide the relevant transaction details and take steps to recover the disputed funds where appropriate.

READ ALSO: How to block your Access bank account and ATM card

4. Get a complaint reference number

Don't settle for “we are investigating it.” Ask for a complaint or tracking number and keep it. You will need it for follow-ups and possible escalation.

5. Preserve all evidence

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ensure you keep all receipts and document safe

Save bank statements, emails sent to the bank, replies from the bank, screenshots of disputed transactions, complaint acknowledgement, transaction reference numbers, names or details of beneficiaries, any correspondence with the recipient bank, police reports, if one is made, and any documents the bank asks you to submit.

Keep everything in one folder. If possible, keep both electronic and physical copies.

6. Ask where the money went

Ask the bank how the transaction was carried out, which channel was used and, where available, the beneficiary or receiving bank details. Don't confront the recipient yourself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. Report suspected fraud

Suspected financial fraud can be reported to the police along with bank statements and other supporting evidence.

If you believe the money was stolen or your account was compromised, take your evidence and the bank's complaint details to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

8. Escalate to the CBN

If the bank fails to resolve your complaint within the applicable timeframe, you can escalate it to the Central Bank of Nigeria's Consumer Protection Department . The CBN requires customers to first complain to their bank before escalating the matter.

ALSO READ: You can sue your Nigerian bank when they do these 5 things

9. Protect yourself from another scam

Identity thieves and duplicate registrants face a swift crackdown under the updated Act, which introduces a mandatory minimum five-year jail sentence for identity fraud.

Never give anyone your PIN, password, OTP, token or full card details because they claim they can recover your money. Use only official bank and government channels.

Most importantly, don't wait. The sooner you report an unauthorised transaction, secure your account and preserve evidence, the better positioned you are to pursue recovery.

READ MORE: 6 Signs Your Bank Account Is About to Be Phished

The documents to keep ready

Full list of documents to prepare

If you suddenly discover that money has disappeared from your account, this is the basic document checklist to start with:

Valid means of identification

Bank account number

Detailed bank statement

Transaction alerts

Screenshots of disputed transactions

Transaction/reference numbers

Names and details of beneficiaries, where available

Copies of emails sent to the bank

Copies of the bank's responses

Bank complaint/reference number

Police report, where applicable

Any document requested by the bank

CBN complaint/reference number, if escalated

READ MORE: 7 Simple steps to avoid costly financial mistakes in Nigeria

Do not submit original documents unless an authorised institution specifically requires them and you understand the process. Keep copies of everything.