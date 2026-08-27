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FG deploys 37 electric buses to reduce transport costs for civil servants

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 10:34 - 27 August 2026
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FG deploys electric buses to cut transport burden on civil servants.
The Federal Government has launched 37 electric buses in Abuja under the Renewed Hope Mass Transit Programme to reduce transportation challenges faced by civil servants.
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  • The Federal Government has deployed 37 electric buses in Abuja as part of efforts to reduce transport costs for civil servants.

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  • The buses are the first phase of a planned 100-bus fleet under the Renewed Hope Mass Transit Programme.

  • The initiative will initially operate on selected routes in Abuja before expanding to other Federal Secretariats across the country.

  • Officials said the programme aims to improve workers’ welfare, reduce commuting challenges and boost productivity.

The Federal Government has deployed 37 electric buses in Abuja to reduce transportation challenges faced by civil servants as part of its efforts to improve workers’ welfare.

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The buses, which were unveiled under the Renewed Hope Mass Transit Programme, represent the first phase of a planned 100-electric-bus fleet approved by the government.

The initiative is expected to provide affordable transportation for federal workers, with the buses initially operating on selected routes in Abuja before expanding to Federal Secretariats across the country.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, said the programme was introduced to address the impact of rising transportation costs on civil servants.

“For many Civil Servants, the daily commute shapes their finances, their safety, their punctuality, and ultimately their productivity,” she said.

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Walson-Jack said providing reliable and affordable transportation would help reduce the financial and physical burden associated with daily commuting, allowing workers to focus better on their responsibilities.

She added that a special purpose vehicle had been created to oversee the management, maintenance and sustainability of the buses.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Owan Enoh, said the electric buses were designed to support workers’ welfare while promoting cleaner energy solutions in the transport sector.

Enoh said the buses could carry up to 200 passengers and travel about 200 kilometres on a full charge.

The Federal Government said the remaining buses under the 100-bus plan would be deployed in phases, with the programme expected to expand beyond Abuja.

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The deployment comes amid continued efforts by the government to reduce the impact of transportation costs on Nigerians following increased fuel prices and rising living expenses.

The government has also introduced other alternative transportation initiatives, including compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, as part of efforts to provide cheaper and cleaner mobility options.

Officials urged managers of the electric buses to ensure proper maintenance and transparent operations to guarantee the long-term success of the programme.

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