The World Bank’s IFC invested $25 million in Jumia to support the expansion of digital commerce across Africa

The World Bank’s IFC invested $25 million in Jumia to support the expansion of digital commerce across Africa

World Bank invests $25 million in Jumia, here’s how Nigerians can get funding for their businesses

The World Bank’s IFC invested $25 million in Jumia to boost digital commerce in Africa. Here’s how Nigerian businesses can position themselves for similar funding opportunities.

The World Bank’s private sector arm, IFC, invested $25 million in Jumia to expand digital commerce across Africa.

IFC has committed billions of dollars to African businesses, especially those creating jobs and supporting inclusion.

Nigerian businesses in sectors like technology, agriculture, healthcare and manufacturing can attract IFC funding.

Experts say businesses need strong proposals and investment-ready structures to qualify for major development funding.

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For many Nigerian business owners, getting funding can feel like trying to win a lottery. But while many entrepreneurs are chasing small grants online, the World Bank’s private sector arm has been quietly putting billions of dollars into businesses across Africa.

Recently, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group that focuses on private sector investments, invested $25 million in Jumia to support the company’s expansion of digital commerce across Africa.

The investment has sparked conversations among entrepreneurs asking one major question: “If the World Bank is funding businesses, how can my own business get a share?”

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Unlike traditional World Bank projects that work with governments, the IFC focuses on private companies. This means it invests directly in businesses that have the potential to grow, create jobs and improve economic opportunities.

According to business experts, African entrepreneurs need to understand what IFC looks for before seeking funding.

Jumia’s online marketplace grew across eight African countries as the company attracted major investment for its operations.

One major requirement is job creation.

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“Their number one priority is to create massive jobs at scale,” one business analyst explained. “Whatever business you are bringing to them, you must show them how the business will create massive employment and jobs for other Africans.”

Another focus area is inclusive development, which includes businesses supporting women entrepreneurs, small business owners and underserved communities.

The IFC also invests heavily in key sectors including technology and digital economy, agriculture, financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and climate-related businesses.

Over the past few years, the IFC has committed billions of dollars to businesses across emerging markets, including Africa, as part of efforts to support private sector growth.

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However, entrepreneurs hoping to get IFC funding should know that this is not the usual small business grant.

Most IFC investments are structured for businesses that are already growing and require large-scale capital. While some investments can be smaller, many IFC deals involve millions of dollars.

Nigerian entrepreneurs can explore ways to access global funding opportunities from institutions like the IFC.

Because of this, businesses are expected to have proper financial records, a clear growth strategy and a strong investment proposal.

According to experts, one of the best ways to prepare is to work with professionals who understand Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), including IFC, African Development Bank and Bank of Industry funding structures.

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An investment analyst with DFI experience can help businesses prepare proposals, improve their financial models and position themselves for serious investors.

For Nigerian entrepreneurs running businesses in technology, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare or other high-impact sectors, the Jumia investment serves as a reminder that global investors are actively searching for scalable African businesses.