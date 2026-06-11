Oloja is an all-in-one digital commerce platform built to help African businesses sell online

Oloja is an all-in-one digital commerce platform built to help African businesses sell online

Why thousands of Nigerian Entrepreneurs are moving their business to Oloja - One Platform, Zero Cost

Oloja by Payxy is an all-in-one digital commerce platform built to help African businesses sell online like big brands, accept payments, and manage inventory from a single dashboard, making modern commerce more accessible for entrepreneurs across the continent.

Nigeria's digital payment revolution has been well documented. What has been largely ignored is the merchant left behind by it, the SME’s with real customers, real revenue, and no proper tools to manage either. Oloja by Payxy is all that they require to be in control, and getting started is completely free.

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Nigeria has over 37 million micro, small, and medium enterprises. They employ more people than any other sector in the economy. They generate billions in annual revenue across fashion, beauty, electronics, food, and consumer goods. By any honest assessment, they are the engine room of the Nigerian economy.

And the majority of them are still collecting payments via bank transfer, managing inventory in their heads, and building customer relationships entirely inside a WhatsApp DM thread.

Oloja by Payxy is building the solution to that gap. And it is completely free to start.

Developed by Payxy and backed by a strategic partnership with SMEDAN, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria. Oloja is a free online store and business management platform that consolidates five core business functions into a single, integrated dashboard:

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Digital storefronts — a branded, professional online store where customers can browse and purchase 24/7, without the merchant needing to be present or available.

Secure payment collection — Payxy-powered payment links that process transactions directly, without exposing personal banking details, and eliminate the risk of fake payment alerts entirely

Inventory management — real-time stock tracking with automatic low-stock alerts before products run out

Order management — every transaction organised by status, with downloadable PDF records for full operational visibility.

Business intelligence — weekly and monthly financial reports that give merchants a clear, data-driven picture of their revenue, top products, and business performance.

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A seller signs up, creates a store, builds a storefront, lists their products, generates a payment link, and starts selling, all without a developer, a website, or an upfront fee.

The entire onboarding process is designed to take just 3 minutes. New merchants also receive a business account in their company name, removing a friction point that has historically required formal banking processes to resolve.

The Problem the Market Has Refused to Solve

Oloja is free to create an online store in Nigeria

Nigeria's consumer-side digital payment infrastructure has matured significantly over the past decade. Mobile penetration is up. Transaction volumes are rising. A generation of Nigerian consumers has grown comfortable purchasing online and now expects the experience to be seamless.

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The supply side has not kept pace.

The opportunity is not a small one. Nigeria's MSME sector contributes nearly 50 per cent of GDP. SMEDAN estimates that the country's small business ecosystem supports approximately 80 per cent of national employment.

If even a meaningful fraction of those 37 million businesses move onto structured digital infrastructure, professional storefronts, verified payments, and real inventory data, the downstream effects on commerce, financial inclusion, and the economy.

Free to Start, Built to Scale

Oloja is free to create an online store in Nigeria. No setup fees. No monthly subscription. No technical expertise required. Transaction fees apply only when a merchant makes a sale, and they are transparently communicated from the start.

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For merchants who have outgrown WhatsApp but are not ready to invest in expensive enterprise software, Oloja is the Shopify alternative for Nigerian small businesses that the market has needed, built locally, priced accessibly, and designed around the realities of Nigerian commerce.

The platform is live. The infrastructure is ready. For Nigeria's 37 million everyday SME’s, the only remaining question is a simple one:

What are you waiting for?

Get started free at oloja.Africa — no setup fees, no technical skills required.