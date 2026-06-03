YouSend is live in the UK and Canada, aiming to be the remittance app African immigrants trust.

The app completes 95% of transfers in under two minutes and offers round-the-clock live human support.

For African immigrants in the UK and Canada, sending money home remains one of the most frequent and stressful financial tasks of daily life. Settlement windows close over weekends and public holidays, and support systems are built around chatbots rather than people, leaving senders to manage a process that should be simple but rarely feels that way.

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YouSend, a remittance app built specifically for this community, is now live in both countries. Transfers reach recipients in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania within minutes, with transparent exchange rates and live human support available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The company plans to expand into the EU and the United States in the coming weeks.

The app runs on stablecoin settlement technology, which enables it to process transfers at its current speed. 95% of transactions are completed in under two minutes. Before its public launch, YouSend had already processed over $1 million in transfers, all through word-of-mouth and referrals.

Adeoye Ojo, Co-founder YouSend

“Sending money home, to friends, family, or for personal projects, is one of the most important things our customers do, and choosing us means they are placing real trust in our hands. Our job is to honour that trust every single time, and to be there when it matters most,” said Adeoye Ojo, Co-Founder of YouSend.

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The founding team identified the opportunity, and spent years studying the remittance space before deciding the time was right to launch. YouSend holds licences from the UK Financial Conduct Authority, FINTRAC in Canada, and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The company is backed by CMT Ventures, DCG, Blockwall, CoinSwitch Ventures, Musha Ventures, and angel investor Pule Taukobong.

“Cross-border remittances remain one of the strongest real-world applications for stablecoins. YouSend combines regulatory credibility with a clear focus on speed, reliability, and customer experience, all critical to building enduring financial infrastructure,” said Pratyush Shah, Head of Investments at CoinSwitch Ventures.

The app is available on the App Store and Google Play, and at www.yousend.co.