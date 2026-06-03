Davido to headline 2026 FIFA World Cup countdown concert in Los Angeles

Davido and Major Lazer will headline FIFA's World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert in Los Angeles on June 10, a day before the tournament begins.

The event will be part of a synchronised broadcast linking audiences in the United States, Canada and Mexico, FIFA announced.

Davido joins a growing list of Nigerian stars featured in FIFA World Cup 2026 activities, alongside Rema and Burna Boy.

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A day before the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off, Los Angeles will host a landmark concert, and Davido is headlining it.

FIFA has confirmed that Davido and Diplo's Major Lazer are the first artists announced for the United States Countdown Concert, taking place on Wednesday, June 10, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Doors open at 5pm PT with the live broadcast beginning at 6pm PT. Tickets go on sale Wednesday June 3 at 10am PST.

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The Los Angeles show is part of a first-of-its-kind synchronised live music experience spanning all three World Cup host nations simultaneously.

Major Lazer performing on stage

While Davido and Major Lazer perform in LA, audiences in Toronto and Mexico City will be part of the same linked broadcast, with previously announced artists Bryan Adams, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, AHI and Wyclef Jean performing in Canada, and Los Angeles Azules, Belinda and Elena Rose taking the stage in Mexico.

The tri-city concert was developed in partnership with the Grammys and is designed to connect audiences across Canada, Mexico and the United States through football, music and culture ahead of the tournament's opening match on June 12.

Davido joins FIFA World Cup 2026 entertainment lineup

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Davido's selection as a headliner for one of the most visible stages in world football continues a strong week for Nigerian artists on the global scene. Rema is already confirmed for the US opening ceremony on June 12, while Burna Boy features on Shakira's 'Dai Dai' for the official World Cup anthem.

There may be more to come. Ayra Starr is reported to be featured on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album on a track titled 'Show Me' featuring Latto. FIFA has indicated that artists from the official album will perform at additional Countdown Concert events, which could put Ayra Starr in line for a concert slot as further announcements are made.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Tournament Officer Manolo Zubiria described the event as a celebration of "passion, unity and cultural connections across three countries and around the world."

The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 across host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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