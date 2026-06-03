Bayelsa pupils join nationwide protests over abducted Oyo students, teachers

Following directives from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), solidarity demonstrations have spread across several states, uniting public and private school stakeholders.

Following directives from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), solidarity demonstrations have spread across several states, uniting public and private school stakeholders.

Schoolchildren and teachers in Bayelsa State joined nationwide protests demanding the rescue of abducted students and teachers in Oyo State, as concerns over school safety continue to grow across Nigeria.

Pupils and teachers in Bayelsa marched in solidarity with abducted students and teachers from Oyo State, calling on the Federal Government to secure their release.

The protests are part of a nationwide action led by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) following recent school kidnappings in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The demonstrations sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing concern about rising insecurity and the safety of children in schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Schoolchildren and teachers in Bayelsa State have joined the nationwide protests demanding the rescue of students and teachers kidnapped in Oyo State, as concerns continue to grow over insecurity in schools across Nigeria.

The demonstrations, which were captured in videos circulating on social media, showed pupils and teachers marching through their communities while calling on the Federal Government to secure the release of those still being held by their abductors.

𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎: 𝐁𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬



The ongoing nationwide protest declared by the Nigeria Union of Teachers over the school abductions in Oyo State gained significant momentum on Tuesday as some… pic.twitter.com/UHWmaFFLlT — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) June 3, 2026

In Sagbama Local Government Area, pupils of Community Primary School, Isoni, were seen standing in rows outside their classrooms, dressed in their blue school uniforms and chanting for the safe return of the victims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The children repeatedly shouted, “Federal Government, release our students! Federal Government, release our teachers!”

Speaking during the protest, the coordinator of the demonstration, Alex Egbagara, appealed directly to the Federal Government to act swiftly.

“We join the nationwide protest for the release of our kidnapped teachers and students in Oyo. Please, Federal Government, look into the matter and the cries of the Isoni community students,” he said.

The mass abduction in Oyo State has reignited deep fears over school safety, prompting public anger and calls for permanent security details at educational institutions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A similar protest was also reported in Ekeremor Local Government Area, where students and staff of Government Secondary School, Aleibiri, staged a solidarity march in support of the abducted victims.

Videos from the protest showed students carrying handwritten placards while singing labour solidarity songs.

The students chanted, “Solidarity forever, we shall always fight for our right!”

The protests come amid growing nationwide outrage over the continued captivity of pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Ahoro-Esienle and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) had directed members across the country to embark on protests over the incident, leading to the closure of public primary and secondary schools in Oyo State on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since then, demonstrations have spread to several states, including Lagos, Ogun, Kogi and Plateau, with teachers, labour activists and civil society groups demanding improved security in schools and the immediate rescue of the victims.

The Bayelsa demonstrations have also triggered reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing concern over the rising cases of school kidnappings and the impact on children.

Reacting on Facebook, Daukoru Monigha wrote, “May the good Lord deliver our children for us.”

Another user, Wisdom Minadoki, urged Nigerians not to relent, saying, “Let’s keep going till our voice is heard.”

Adire S. Kientimi argued that the protests should involve more schools across the country, writing, “This protest has to include all schools, both private and public, hence NUT has failed woefully. Because the children of government officials are in private schools.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As videos of the children singing solidarity songs go viral, Nigerians across digital platforms are calling for systemic reforms and better protection for rural schools.

On X, user #Clinton207O lamented the situation, posting, “Very sad to see that children are already singing solidarity songs from a young age… Lord save our land.”