BREAKING NEWS: Gunmen kidnap ex-power minister Adebayo Adelabu’s sister, twin sons in Ibadan

Former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and his family are left devastated following the early morning abduction of his younger sister, Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, and her twin sons in Ibadan.

Former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and his family are left devastated following the early morning abduction of his younger sister, Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, and her twin sons in Ibadan.

Gunmen have kidnapped former Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu's younger sister, Olaide John-Paul, and her 12-year-old twin sons in Ibadan, prompting a security operation and renewed concerns over rising kidnappings in Oyo State.

Olaide John-Paul, the younger sister of Adebayo Adelabu, and her twin sons were abducted by gunmen while she was taking them to school in Ibadan on Wednesday morning.

The family says security agencies have begun investigations and rescue efforts, while appealing to the public to avoid spreading unverified information.

The incident adds to growing insecurity in Oyo State, coming weeks after the kidnapping of dozens of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

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Gunmen have abducted the younger sister of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, along with her two children in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The victims were identified as Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul. They were reportedly kidnapped around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday while Mrs. John-Paul was taking the children to school in the Elewura area of Challenge, Ibadan.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the sister and children of APC governorship aspirant and former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu (Penkelemesi), have been k%dnapped around the Elewura area of Ibadan, Oyo State. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident. pic.twitter.com/01pnGvu6b3 — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) June 3, 2026

The incident was confirmed in a statement issued by Adelabu's media aide, Femi Awogboro, who said the family was devastated by the development but remained hopeful that security agencies would secure the victims' release.

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According to the statement, “The abductors also forcefully took away her 12-year-old twin sons who were with her at the time of the incident.

“Immediately the incident was reported, all relevant security and law enforcement agencies were duly contacted. We are pleased to confirm that security operatives have swung into action and preliminary investigations have commenced in earnest. Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of those responsible for this heinous crime.”

Awogboro added that Adelabu and members of his family were deeply troubled by the abduction.

While the Oyo State Police Command works to independently verify the full details, the family confirms that relevant security agencies have commenced preliminary investigations.

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“Chief Adebayo Adelabu and the entire family are deeply distressed by this tragic development but remain hopeful and confident in the capacity of the security agencies to secure the safe release of Mrs. John-Paul and her children.

“The family respectfully appeals to members of the public to remain calm, avoid speculation, and refrain from circulating unverified information that may jeopardize ongoing security operations. We also solicit prayers and support from well-meaning Nigerians during this difficult period.”

Mrs. John-Paul, 43, is the youngest of five children born to Mrs. Olufunmilayo Aduke Adegoke Adelabu. Before retiring voluntarily in 2025, she worked at both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and First Bank Pension Custodian.

Following her retirement, she relocated to Ibadan with her children and was reportedly preparing to join her husband, Mr. John Paul, who had earlier moved to the United States.

The family also urged anyone with useful information that could assist investigators to pass it on through the appropriate security channels.

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“The family will continue to cooperate fully with security authorities and will provide further updates as events unfold,” the statement added.

The kidnapping of the young twins marks another alarming incident in Oyo State, following the recent mass abduction of over 40 students and teachers in Oriire LGA.

The abduction adds to growing concerns over insecurity in Oyo State. The incident comes less than three weeks after more than 40 students and teachers were kidnapped during an attack on Ahoro-Esiele community in Oriire Local Government Area.

The state has also witnessed other high-profile kidnappings in recent months. In December 2025, APC chieftain Wale Oriade was abducted by armed men from his office at PJ Square Shopping Complex along Akala Expressway in Ibadan.

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