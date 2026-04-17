Global oil prices crash as the Strait of Hormuz reopens, offering a glimmer of hope for lower fuel prices and economic relief in Nigeria.

Global oil prices crash as the Strait of Hormuz reopens, offering a glimmer of hope for lower fuel prices and economic relief in Nigeria.

Nigerians should expect drop in fuel prices as war in Iran nears end

Oil prices plunge 10% as Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Discover how this geopolitical shift could lead to lower fuel prices and reduced inflation in Nigeria.

Global oil prices dropped by over 10% after Iran announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude has fallen to approximately $88 per barrel, down from the crisis peak of over $100.

For Nigeria, this price dip could lead to lower petrol import costs and ease the domestic inflationary pressure on transportation and consumer goods.

Despite the reopening, the situation remains fragile as the US naval blockade of Iranian ports persists, and a permanent peace agreement has yet to be finalised.

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On Friday afternoon, oil prices dropped sharply, more than 10% in just a few hours, after Iran signalled that the long-disrupted Strait of Hormuz is reopening, at least for now. That single update was enough to send shockwaves through energy markets already stretched by weeks of war.

Brent crude fell to about $88 per barrel, while WTI dropped to roughly $82. That’s still higher than where prices sat before the conflict, but it’s a significant step down from the $100+ levels seen at the peak of the crisis.

The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil artery, and its reopening is essential for global energy price stability.

For Nigeria, where petrol prices are closely tied to global crude trends despite being an oil-producing country, this kind of movement matters. If sustained, it could ease pressure on pump prices, reduce import costs, and even slow inflation slightly. But that’s a big “if.”

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What changed?

The shift came after Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, announced:

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi

Markets didn’t wait for further clarity. Prices began falling almost immediately.

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The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most critical oil routes in the world. Before the war, about 20% of the global oil supply passed through that narrow channel. Since late February, when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, triggering a wider conflict, the route had been effectively shut or severely restricted.

That disruption is what pushed oil prices up so aggressively in the first place.

But it’s not fully resolved

Shortly after Iran’s statement, U.S. President Donald Trump responded with a mix of approval and caution.

He said “thank you” for the reopening, but also made it clear that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports is still in place and will remain until a broader agreement is reached.

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According to him, “most of the points are already negotiated” and “the process should go very quickly,” though no concrete details have been made public.

That’s where the uncertainty lies.

The US blockade doesn’t necessarily stop ships from passing through the strait, it targets vessels going in and out of Iranian ports. Iran, on the other hand, says passage is open but mentions a “coordinated route,” a phrase that hasn’t been fully explained.

In recent weeks, some ships reportedly paid over $1 million just to pass through. It’s still unclear whether that kind of arrangement is over.

Why Nigerians should pay attention

Nigerians are watching the global markets closely, hoping the crude price dip translates to lower costs at the pump.

For Nigeria, the implications are pretty direct.

Even though the country produces crude oil, it still relies heavily on imported refined products. That means global oil price swings often show up quickly in local fuel prices.

When crude surged past $100 during the conflict, Nigerians saw the impact in rising petrol costs, higher transport fares, and broader inflation. Airlines, logistics companies, and everyday commuters all felt the pressure.

Now, with prices dipping, there’s a chance, again, if this trend holds, that some of that pressure could ease.

But this isn’t a guaranteed turnaround.

Oil markets are reacting to the possibility, not certainty. There’s no signed peace deal yet. The ceasefire tied to this announcement is temporary. And the broader tensions in the region haven’t fully gone away.

If things stabilise and oil trends closer to $70 per barrel, the relief could be more noticeable in Nigeria. But if talks collapse or tensions flare up again, prices could spike just as quickly as they fell.

A fragile moment

What we’re seeing now is the market betting, carefully, that the worst may be over.

Stocks in the US jumped at the same time oil fell, with major indices hitting record highs. That kind of movement usually signals optimism, but not certainty.

The reality is, this situation could still go either way.

The Strait of Hormuz may be “completely open,” as Iran says. The US blockade is still active. And the details in between remain unclear.