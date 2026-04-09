Are you finding it hard to gain weight? Try some of these common foods

Want to gain weight but don’t want to put your health at risk? These common foods are rich in healthy fats, protein, and calories and will help you naturally gain weight without eating junk food.

Gaining weight sounds easy until you try to do it. People tell you to eat more, rest well, and give myriad unsolicited advice. But anyone who has tried knows it’s not that simple.

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Besides, you don’t just want weight. You want healthy weight. The kind that gives you strength, energy, and a fuller, healthier body, not just belly fat .

While junk food may be a faster route to gaining (unhealthy) weight, the real trick is choosing foods with a massive amount of calories and nutrients. These are the best options for you.

1. Healthy Fats

An avocado

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If you’re trying to gain weight, fats are your best friend. They’re calorie-dense, meaning you don’t have to eat a mountain of food to see results. Examples of healthy fats are:

Avocados (pear, as we call it)

Olive oil

Coconut oil

A little drizzle of oil in your rice and a slice of avocado with bread doesn’t feel like much, but it adds up quickly. The best part is that they support heart health, too. So you’re not trading your future health for present weight gain.

2. Nuts and Nut Butters

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Almonds, walnuts, peanuts, etc., may look tiny, but they are mighty. They are one of the easiest ways to increase your calorie intake without stress.

They contain protein and healthy fats, which means they help your body build muscle, not just store fat. If you’re always “too busy to eat", this option is your shortcut.

3. Full-Fat Dairy

A bowl of yoghurt filled with granola, bananas, blueberries, and dark chocolate chunks, typically served as a healthy breakfast or snack.

Low-fat everything is not your friend right now. Full-fat options like:

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Milk

Yogurt

Cheese

…are rich in both calories and protein. That combination is gold if you’re trying to gain weight the right way.

A cup of yoghurt in the morning, milk in your tea, and cheese in your sandwich are simple upgrades that give real results.

4. Starchy Carbs

A dish of steamed white rice mixed with chopped carrots and celery.

Carbs have been unfairly demonised, but when you’re underweight or trying to bulk up, they’re essential.

Focus on:

Rice

Potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Oats

Quinoa

These foods give your body the energy it needs to grow. Without enough carbs, your body struggles to use protein properly for muscle building.

In simple terms? No carbs, no real progress.

5. Protein-Rich Foods

Hard-boiled eggs

If you only increase calories without protein, you may gain weight, but not the kind you want. Protein helps build muscle mass, which gives your body structure and strength.

Go for:

Eggs

Red meat (beef, lamb)

Oily fish like salmon

6. Dried Fruits: Small but Calorie-Dense

A bowl of dates

Dried fruits, like:

Raisins

Dates

Dried apricots

…are easy to underestimate. But they pack a serious calorie punch. They’re also rich in fibre, which supports digestion – something many people struggle with when they suddenly start eating more.

You can add them to oats or snack on them between meals.

How to Actually Eat More (Without Feeling Forced)

Eating more can feel like a chore, especially if you naturally have a small appetite. Here’s what works:

1. Drink your calories

Smoothies

Smoothies and shakes are a game-changer. Blend milk, peanut butter, banana, and maybe oats. It’s easier to drink 500 calories than eat them.

2. Eat more often, not just more

Three meals may not cut it. Add 2–3 snacks in between. Think bread and peanut butter, yoghurt and fruit, or nuts.

3. Upgrade what you already eat

You don’t need a whole new diet. Just add:

Oil to your meals

Cheese to your food

Nut butter to your snacks

Same meals. Higher calories.

Gaining weight isn’t about stuffing yourself or chasing junk food. It’s about consistency, smart choices, and patience.