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Are you finding it hard to gain weight? Try some of these common foods

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 09:37 - 09 April 2026
10 Foods for Gaining Weight Naturally 
Want to gain weight but don’t want to put your health at risk? These common foods are rich in healthy fats, protein, and calories and will help you naturally gain weight without eating junk food.
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Gaining weight sounds easy until you try to do it. People tell you to eat more, rest well, and give myriad unsolicited advice. But anyone who has tried knows it’s not that simple. 

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Besides, you don’t just want weight. You want healthy weight. The kind that gives you strength, energy, and a fuller, healthier body, not just belly fat.

While junk food may be a faster route to gaining (unhealthy) weight, the real trick is choosing foods with a massive amount of calories and nutrients. These are the best options for you.

1. Healthy Fats

healthy-weight-gain-foods
An avocado
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If you’re trying to gain weight, fats are your best friend. They’re calorie-dense, meaning you don’t have to eat a mountain of food to see results. Examples of healthy fats are: 

  • Avocados (pear, as we call it)

  • Olive oil

  • Coconut oil

Read Next: DIY Recipes: How to make coconut milk from scratch

A little drizzle of oil in your rice and a slice of avocado with bread doesn’t feel like much, but it adds up quickly. The best part is that they support heart health, too. So you’re not trading your future health for present weight gain.

2. Nuts and Nut Butters

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Almonds, walnuts, peanuts, etc., may look tiny, but they are mighty. They are one of the easiest ways to increase your calorie intake without stress.

They contain protein and healthy fats, which means they help your body build muscle, not just store fat. If you’re always “too busy to eat", this option is your shortcut.

3. Full-Fat Dairy

healthy-weight-gain-foods
A bowl of yoghurt filled with granola, bananas, blueberries, and dark chocolate chunks, typically served as a healthy breakfast or snack.

Low-fat everything is not your friend right now. Full-fat options like:

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  • Milk

  • Yogurt

  • Cheese

…are rich in both calories and protein. That combination is gold if you’re trying to gain weight the right way.

A cup of yoghurt in the morning, milk in your tea, and cheese in your sandwich are simple upgrades that give real results.

READ NEXT:  110-Year-Old Turkish Woman Says ‘Drinking Lots of Yogurt’ Is the Secret to Long Life — This Is Why You Should Listen to Her

4. Starchy Carbs

healthy-weight-gain-foods
A dish of steamed white rice mixed with chopped carrots and celery.

Carbs have been unfairly demonised, but when you’re underweight or trying to bulk up, they’re essential.

Focus on:

  • Rice

  • Potatoes

  • Sweet potatoes

  • Oats

  • Quinoa

These foods give your body the energy it needs to grow. Without enough carbs, your body struggles to use protein properly for muscle building.

In simple terms? No carbs, no real progress.

5. Protein-Rich Foods

healthy-weight-gain-foods
Hard-boiled eggs

If you only increase calories without protein, you may gain weight, but not the kind you want. Protein helps build muscle mass, which gives your body structure and strength.

Go for:

  • Eggs

  • Red meat (beef, lamb)

  • Oily fish like salmon

RELATED: 7 Cheapest Sources of Protein Apart from Eggs

6. Dried Fruits: Small but Calorie-Dense

healthy-weight-gain-foods
A bowl of dates

Dried fruits, like:

  • Raisins

  • Dates

  • Dried apricots

…are easy to underestimate. But they pack a serious calorie punch. They’re also rich in fibre, which supports digestion – something many people struggle with when they suddenly start eating more.

Read Next: Feeling constipated? Try these 5 simple smoothies for fast relief 

You can add them to oats or snack on them between meals. 

How to Actually Eat More (Without Feeling Forced)

Eating more can feel like a chore, especially if you naturally have a small appetite. Here’s what works:

1. Drink your calories

healthy-weight-gain-foods
Smoothies

Smoothies and shakes are a game-changer. Blend milk, peanut butter, banana, and maybe oats. It’s easier to drink 500 calories than eat them.

Read Next: 20 Healthy High-Protein Smoothies That Keep You Full 

2. Eat more often, not just more

Three meals may not cut it. Add 2–3 snacks in between. Think bread and peanut butter, yoghurt and fruit, or nuts.

3. Upgrade what you already eat

You don’t need a whole new diet. Just add:

  • Oil to your meals

  • Cheese to your food

  • Nut butter to your snacks

Same meals. Higher calories.

RELATED ARTICLE: Can’t Afford Chicken? Here Are 7 High-Protein Foods Nigerians Now Eat Instead

Gaining weight isn’t about stuffing yourself or chasing junk food. It’s about consistency, smart choices, and patience.

Some days you’ll eat well, some days you won’t. That’s normal. But if you keep showing up, adding small calories here and there, and choosing better foods, you’ll start to see the difference. 

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