Oyo kidnapping sparks reactions from celebrities over rising insecurities

Several Nollywood celebrities have voiced outrage over the worsening insecurity in Nigeria following the abduction of students and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Nollywood celebrities have reacted strongly to the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire LGA of Oyo State amid rising insecurity in Nigeria.

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Stars including Yvonne Jegede, Ruth Kadiri, Toyin Abraham, and Opeyemi Aiyeola called on the government and influential Nigerians to take urgent action.

​The attack reportedly left two people dead while about 46 others, including students and teachers, were abducted.

​The attack, reportedly carried out by armed bandits, targeted three schools within the Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele axis of the council area. About 46 persons, including students, seven teachers and a school principal, were said to have been abducted.

​An assistant head teacher and a commercial motorcyclist were also reportedly killed during the attack on Community High School.

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​The other affected schools were identified as Baptist Nursery and Primary School and LA School Esinele.

​Reacting to the disturbing development, several celebrities took to social media to condemn the attacks and demand urgent intervention from the government and security agencies.

Here’s how some top Nigerian celebrities have reacted to rising insecurity.

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede delivered a strongly worded message, condemning what she described as the silence of many Nigerians amid the growing crisis.

​According to her, remaining silent in the face of insecurity amounts to supporting oppression.

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“Anyone who isn’t talking about the crisis in Nigeria is complicit with the oppressors. What is happening should scare us even more than the government arresting us for speaking out. I would rather be in prison than have bandits cut off my head. The silence from Nigerians is a sign of hopelessness, and I am not hopeless,” she wrote.

​Actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri also appealed directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to take decisive action to address the escalating insecurity across the country.

Kadiri stressed that the growing public concern was not politically motivated but a reflection of the harsh realities Nigerians now face daily.

“This is not propaganda! This is not your enemies trying to make you look bad. And even if they were, you can’t leave your house on fire.

Dear President Tinubu, please do something… Or give us the go-ahead to protect our lives and properties… Too much death everywhere. Being a Nigerian is not even safe at home anymore,” she stated.

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​Veteran actress Opeyemi Aiyeola also called on traditional rulers, politicians and influential entertainers in the South-West to use their voices and platforms to address the crisis.

“To the Ooni of Ife, Olubadan, Obas in Lagos, Lege Miami, Eniola Badmus, Laide Bakare, Desmond Elliot, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham. Insecurity is closer to home than expected. You people, are closer to the government. Let your heart speak. Use your voices and platforms to speak up for the masses,” she said.

​Actress Toyin Abraham expressed sadness over the killings and abductions, describing the situation as heartbreaking and alarming.

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​“My heart is deeply heavy over the painful killings and abductions happening in Oyo State and across different parts of Nigeria,” she wrote.

​“No Nigerian deserves to live in fear; no child should be afraid to go to school. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and this is a time for unity, compassion and shared responsibilities.”

​Kehinde Bankole also joined the conversation, calling for immediate collaboration among security agencies and the Presidency to tackle the crisis and protect lives.