Phyna laments about her family and how all they want to do is benefit from her

Phyna laments about her family and how all they want to do is benefit from her

Phyna breaks down in tears, reveals how she became broke after ‘distributing’ ₦100 million BBnaija win

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has broken down in tears on social media.

BBNaija star Phyna became emotional in viral videos while speaking about family struggles and financial pressure after her reality show win.

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She claimed relatives only valued her for what they could gain from her and said issues started when she began saying no.

Phyna also defended working as a waiter, insisting there is dignity in honest labour despite online criticism.

Phyna, via TikTok live on Saturday, lamented about her family and how all they want to do is benefit from her, even after her sister’s demise.

She broke down uncontrollably as she recounted how she distributed her Big Brother Naija prize money to every family member who was going through financial hardship until the money ran out.

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According to her, no one advised her to invest after winning the money, as they were only interested in what they could get from her. She claimed she had drilled many boreholes for family members and supported them whenever they came to her.

Speaking further, the reality star stated that her problems began when she learned to say no, adding that her father went to Vanguard to request an interview and speak negatively about her.

She also claimed that he once wanted her to buy a specific roofing sheet, but she refused, opting for a different type due to the cost.

The reality star added that despite everything she did for her family, they never saw anything good in her.

Reality TV star Phyna

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"When I came out of the Big Brother house, everybody celebrated with me, but nobody sat me down to teach me how to grow the money. I kept giving, helping family, solving problems, and trying to make everyone happy. I thought the money would never finish… until it did," she said.

Phyna's emotional breakdown comes hours after she responded to online criticism after a video surfaced of her working as a waiter at a restaurant.

Speaking during an Instagram live session, Phyna questioned why many Nigerians look down on jobs such as waiting tables and cleaning, even though the same jobs are respected abroad.

Reacting to claims that she had gone broke, the reality star maintained that there is nothing wrong with earning a living through honest work.

She said: “What is wrong with it if I am actually working as a sales girl (waiter)? Why the insult? Why the whole ‘her money don finish… she is now broke’? Why is it that working as a waiter is a bad thing in Nigeria, but working as a waiter or cleaner abroad is okay?

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She also disclosed that brands no longer offer reality stars deals, unlike before, when they chased after them to influence their products.

“What would you have me do when brands no longer want people to influence for them, and maybe I cannot secure a 9-5 job? And even if I can secure a 9-5, the pay is not it. You have to wait monthly to collect a maximum of N300k. What will that do for me?”

When I came out of big brother house, nobody told me how to invest the money, i was sharing it, helping family, that was the beginning of my problem” money don finish 💔💔



- Phyna pic.twitter.com/RBWnFc0f6u — ÅŸ0𝕸Į𝕯Ē💜👟 (@JoyisBackAgain) May 23, 2026