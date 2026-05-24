Trump demands increase security after the latest shooting at the White House

Trump demands increase security after the latest shooting at the White House

Trump demands increase security after the latest shooting at the White House

American President, Donald Trump, on Sunday called for tighter security in the White House following the killing of a gunman by Secret Service agents outside the complex on Saturday evening, marking the second major security incident at the White House in just one month.

President Donald Trump has called for tighter White House security after Secret Service agents fatally shot a gunman near the complex on Saturday evening.

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The incident marks the second major security breach around the White House in one month.

A bystander was also struck during the exchange of gunfire, while no Secret Service agents were injured.

“This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, and it goes to show how important it is for all future Presidents to get what will be the safest and most secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after the incident.

Trump demands increase security after the latest shooting at the White House

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Trump also said the gunman had a violent history and a possible obsession with the White House, while praising Secret Service agents and law enforcement for what he described as their swift and professional response.

“Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country’s most cherished structure,” he wrote.

As earlier reported, a gunman opened fire near the White House on Saturday evening, with US Secret Service agents killing the assailant in a shoot-out during which a bystander was also struck, authorities said.

President Donald Trump was said to be in the White House at the time on a day when he was working to negotiate a deal with Iran, but was not impacted by the incident, Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The confrontation took place just after 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) when a man near the White House security perimeter “pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing.”

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“Secret Service Police returned fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting, one bystander was also struck by gunfire,” Guglielmi said, without giving details on the bystander’s condition.

No Secret Service officers were hurt.

Multiple US media outlets identified the suspect as Nasire Best, 21, of Maryland, reporting that Best had a history of mental health concerns and had multiple prior interactions with Secret Service members.

🚨 BREAKING: The White House shooter has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best



"Best," which is a misleading last name, had previously attempted to INFILTRATE the White House MULTIPLE times, per USSS



He's now at the coroner's office in a bag.



Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/8J25NHoVzZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 24, 2026

Police and security forces swarmed the scene, cordoning off access as National Guard troops blocked an AFP reporter from entering the area in downtown Washington.

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“We heard probably 20 to 25 what sounded like fireworks, but they’re gunshots, and then everyone started running,” a Canadian tourist told Journalists.

Journalists who were on the White House North Lawn at the time said they were ordered to run and shelter in the press briefing room.​

Broadcast journalist, Selina Wang, had been recording a video for social media when the gunfire broke out, capturing the sounds of the shots as she dove to the ground.