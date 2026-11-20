We are going there to win - Man Utd boss Pochettino sends warning to Liverpool

New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has delivered a clear message ahead of his first game in charge, insisting his side will travel to Anfield with every intention of beating Liverpool.

The Argentine, who was appointed this week following Michael Carrick's sacking, faces a daunting debut against the Reds on Sunday.

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United currently sit 18th in the Premier League after a miserable start to the campaign, but Pochettino is refusing to approach the fixture with caution.

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“We are going to go to Anfield with the idea of winning, being brave and being Man United, no?” Pochettino said.

“The history speaks for us and what we need to expect from Manchester United.”

“We are going to go to Anfield with the idea of winning, being brave and being Man United, no?” Pochettino said.

The importance of Sunday's fixture isn't lost on Mauricio 😤👊 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 19, 2026

“The history speaks for us and what we need to expect from Manchester United.”

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Pochettino has had only a handful of days on the training pitch at Carrington after wrapping up his duties with the US national team.

Despite the limited preparation time, he has already begun instilling his preferred high-energy, attacking principles and is determined to restore belief among a squad low on confidence.

The trip to Anfield represents one of the toughest possible starts for any new United manager. Liverpool, managed by Andoni Iraola, will be eager to assert their superiority in front of a passionate home crowd.