You have to sell them! Gary Neville tells Pochettino 3 players who must leave Man Utd

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino to sell three players in January.

Neville believes that even though fans have called for the sale of defender Diogo Dalot, there are three players who must leave first.

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Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Neville named Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt as the players who should leave Old Trafford first after the arrival of Pochettino.

“I’d be getting (Noussair) Mazraoui well gone before him,” Neville said of Dalot.

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“I’d be getting (Lisandro) Martinez gone well before him. I’ll be getting (Matthijs) De Ligt gone well before him.”

Lisandro Martinez in action for Man United || Photo credit: Imago

Neville argued that Dalot has become an easy target despite his work rate and availability, while the other three present clearer problems.

He highlighted de Ligt’s persistent injury issues, stating the Dutchman “doesn’t play football” often enough to justify keeping him over more reliable options.

Garry Neville defends Dalot strongly. He admits he’s not a brilliant player, but argues he is unfairly targeted by fans. Key points in his defence: • Dalot has repeatedly been forced out of position (especially to left-back/left wing-back) and has never complained or shirked the work. • He works extremely hard and is reliable — the opposite of some teammates. • He was even booed at Old Trafford recently, which the speaker found surprising. • With a better back four around him, Dalot would look much better. • He would sell Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martínez, and Matthijs de Ligt before even considering Dalot. #mufc — Football clips (@Mohqoshin) November 17, 2026

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On Martinez, Neville was equally firm, insisting the Argentine should be moved on. Mazraoui was also placed firmly on the departure list.

Neville expects Pochettino to retain Luke Shaw despite the left-back’s long injury history, citing their previous working relationship at Tottenham.

“He will keep Shaw because he knows him and he’ll probably get the best out of him. The problem with Luke is injuries,” he added.